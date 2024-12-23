NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Lightning, Panthers resume 'Battle of Florida'; Utah tries for 9-game point streak

Celebrini_SJS

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 13 games on the schedule for Monday, including two nationally televised in Canada:

Games of the day

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; Prime, NBCSCA)

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, returns to his home province when the Sharks (11-19-6) face the Canucks (16-10-7) for the second time this season and first for Celebrini, who missed a 3-2 loss at SAP Center on Nov. 2 with a hip injury. The 18-year-old native of North Vancouver is third among NHL rookies with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games and can become the fastest player in Sharks history to reach 25 in the NHL (Rob Gaudreau, 29 games in 1992-93). Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in his past 12 games. He had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, tying him with Markus Naslund (74) for the fifth-most multi-assist games in team history.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS)

The Lightning (18-11-2) and Panthers (22-11-2) play the second of a back-to-back, home-and-home set in the "Battle of Florida" after Sam Reinhart scored twice to help Florida to a 4-2 victory on Sunday that gave it wins in four straight games and six of seven while ending Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak and Nikita Kucherov's nine-game point streak (three goals, 17 assists). Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, extending his point streak to eight (six goals, 12 assists).

Dallas Stars at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah 16, Victory+)

Utah (16-11-6) seeks to extend an eight-game point streak (6-0-2) and remain the only team without a regulation loss since Dec. 7 in the second of back-to-back games after a 5-4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have combined for 34 points during the run, including Keller's four points (two goals, two assists) and Cooley's goal Sunday. The Stars (19-13-0) are 5-5-0 in their past 10 games after a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday and will try to avoid losing three in a row for the first time this season.

Other Monday games

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG)

The Devils (22-11-3) look to keep rolling, while the Rangers (16-16-1) search for answers. New Jersey has won four of five led by goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has earned points in eight straight games (7-0-1) after a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Rangers (16-16-1) play the second of a back to back after a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, their fourth defeat five games and fourth in a row on home ice.

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4)

The NHL-leading Jets (24-10-1) seek to become the first team with 25 wins or 50 points this season after a 5-0 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. William Nylander has 10 points (six goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak for the Maple Leafs (21-11-2), who had won five of six before losing 6-3 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS)

Brad Marchand vies to become the oldest player with a 10-game point streak for the Bruins (18-13-4), who have points in four straight (3-0-1). The 36-year-old and Boston's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in nine games. The Capitals (23-8-2) are 7-2-1 in their past 10 and have allowed two or fewer goals in seven of their past nine.

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNMW)

Patrick Kane needs two assists for the Red Wings (13-16-4) to join Mike Modano as the second NHL player born in the United States with 1,300 points. Kane has 1,298 points (476 goals, 822 assists) in 1,258 games. The Blues (15-16-4) play the finale of a three-game road trip having lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of six.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+)

The Flyers (15-15-4) are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games on the road since Nov. 2 and play their next six away from Philadelphia. The Penguins (15-15-5) are coming off their first regulation loss in five games (3-1-1). Sidney Crosby needs three assists to tie Mario Lemieux for most in team history (1,033).

Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN2, RDS)

Patrik Laine faces the Blue Jackets (13-15-6) for the first time since they traded him to the Canadiens (14-16-3) on Aug 19. He has five goals in a three-game streak and eight power-play goals in nine games since returning from a knee sprain Dec. 3. Columbus has lost six of seven (1-3-3). Kirill Marchenko has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

The Sabres (11-19-4) look to end a skid that has reached 13 games (0-10-3). A loss to the Islanders will tie the second-longest in franchise history (14 games in 2014-15) behind 18 in 2020-21. Maxim Tsyplakov's plus-12 rating leads New York (13-14-7). The forward ranks fourth among first-year players with 19 points.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO)

It's the second of back-to-back games for Hurricanes (21-11-1), who look to build on their win Sunday that ended a five-game road losing streak (0-4-1). Jonathan Marchessault has scored in three straight games and has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak for the Predators (10-17-7).

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, CHSN)

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks (12-20-2) into Xcel Energy Center against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild (20-10-4) on the one-year anniversary of Bedard's lacrosse-style goal in a 7-5 loss at the St. Louis Blues, Chicago's opponent at the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31. Kaprizov's 22 goals are tied with Reinhart and Point for third in the League and his 49 points tied for fourth with Kucherov and Connor McDavid. Minnesota has lost four consecutive games, including 5-0 at the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13)

The Golden Knights (22-8-3) have won three in a row and seven of eight. They will try to sweep the four-game season series from the Ducks (13-15-4), who are led by Troy Terry's 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 games.

Related Content

2025 NHL Winter Classic Stats

Discussing the beginning of the ice build

Road to the Winter Classic: Montgomery's Blues Debut

2025 Winter Classic Timelapse: Day 7

Latest News

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken

Color of Hockey: Kenya elated by membership into IIHF 

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

2025 World Junior Championship Group A preview

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 23

2025 World Junior Championship Group B preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Finland's faith in Laine rewarded ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Celebrini ready for ‘pretty surreal’ homecoming against Canucks with Sharks

Panthers get 2 short-handed goals in 2nd, top Lightning for 4th win in row

Ducks rally from down 3, defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout

Protas scores 2 goals, Capitals edge Kings

Oettinger in holiday season spirit, gifts young fan stick at practice