NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Other Monday games

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG)

The Devils (22-11-3) look to keep rolling, while the Rangers (16-16-1) search for answers. New Jersey has won four of five led by goalie Jacob Markstrom, who has earned points in eight straight games (7-0-1) after a 3-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. The Rangers (16-16-1) play the second of a back to back after a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, their fourth defeat five games and fourth in a row on home ice.

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (2 p.m. ET; TSN3, TSN4)

The NHL-leading Jets (24-10-1) seek to become the first team with 25 wins or 50 points this season after a 5-0 victory against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. William Nylander has 10 points (six goals, four assists) during a six-game point streak for the Maple Leafs (21-11-2), who had won five of six before losing 6-3 to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NESN, TVAS)

Brad Marchand vies to become the oldest player with a 10-game point streak for the Bruins (18-13-4), who have points in four straight (3-0-1). The 36-year-old and Boston's captain has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in nine games. The Capitals (23-8-2) are 7-2-1 in their past 10 and have allowed two or fewer goals in seven of their past nine.

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, FDSNMW)

Patrick Kane needs two assists for the Red Wings (13-16-4) to join Mike Modano as the second NHL player born in the United States with 1,300 points. Kane has 1,298 points (476 goals, 822 assists) in 1,258 games. The Blues (15-16-4) play the finale of a three-game road trip having lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of six.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP+)

The Flyers (15-15-4) are 5-3-2 in their past 10 games on the road since Nov. 2 and play their next six away from Philadelphia. The Penguins (15-15-5) are coming off their first regulation loss in five games (3-1-1). Sidney Crosby needs three assists to tie Mario Lemieux for most in team history (1,033).

Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, TSN2, RDS)

Patrik Laine faces the Blue Jackets (13-15-6) for the first time since they traded him to the Canadiens (14-16-3) on Aug 19. He has five goals in a three-game streak and eight power-play goals in nine games since returning from a knee sprain Dec. 3. Columbus has lost six of seven (1-3-3). Kirill Marchenko has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak.

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B)

The Sabres (11-19-4) look to end a skid that has reached 13 games (0-10-3). A loss to the Islanders will tie the second-longest in franchise history (14 games in 2014-15) behind 18 in 2020-21. Maxim Tsyplakov's plus-12 rating leads New York (13-14-7). The forward ranks fourth among first-year players with 19 points.

Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNSO)

It's the second of back-to-back games for Hurricanes (21-11-1), who look to build on their win Sunday that ended a five-game road losing streak (0-4-1). Jonathan Marchessault has scored in three straight games and has eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak for the Predators (10-17-7).

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, CHSN)

Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks (12-20-2) into Xcel Energy Center against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild (20-10-4) on the one-year anniversary of Bedard's lacrosse-style goal in a 7-5 loss at the St. Louis Blues, Chicago's opponent at the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31. Kaprizov's 22 goals are tied with Reinhart and Point for third in the League and his 49 points tied for fourth with Kucherov and Connor McDavid. Minnesota has lost four consecutive games, including 5-0 at the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13)

The Golden Knights (22-8-3) have won three in a row and seven of eight. They will try to sweep the four-game season series from the Ducks (13-15-4), who are led by Troy Terry's 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 32 games.