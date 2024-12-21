NHL On Tap: McDavid, Celebrini face off for 1st time, Oilers host Sharks

Games of the day

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, NBCSCA)

Connor McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, will face Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, for the first time when the Oilers (19-11-2) host the Sharks (11-19-5). McDavid has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) on a seven-game point streak; he has 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 29 games for Edmonton, which has won six of its past seven games. Celebrini, 18, has 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 23 games in his rookie season with San Jose, which has lost three straight and six of seven. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl can become the third player in franchise history (Wayne Gretzky, McDavid) to have an eight-game multipoint streak; he has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) during the run.

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN1, SNO, SNP, MSGSN2)

John Tavares and the Maple Leafs will go for their fourth straight win when they host the Islanders at Scotiabank Arena. Tavares, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft by New York and played his first nine NHL seasons there, got his 600th career assist in a 6-3 victory at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Tavares has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 32 games this season for Toronto (21-10-2), which has won five of its past six games. Forward Anthony Duclair will be a game-time decision for the Islanders (12-14-7), which has lost its past two games and three of four. Duclair, who signed a four-year contract as an unrestricted free agent July 1, has missed 28 games since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 19. He had three points (two goals, one assist) in five games prior to the injury.

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Canucks captain Quinn Hughes will face each other for the last time before suiting up as teammates for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. The two were members of Team USA that won gold at the Under-18 World Championships in 2017 and bronze at the World Junior Championship in 2018. The Senators (17-13-2) will look to extend their winning streak to six games; Tkachuk, a forward, scored the winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory at the Calgary Flames on Thursday. He has 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 32 games this season. Hughes, a defenseman, has 37 points (seven goals, 30 assists) in 32 games for the Canucks (16-10-6), who have lost three of four (1-2-1).