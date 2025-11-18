NHL, NHLPA, Everfi launch 'Future Goals: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice'

Washington, D.C. -- Everfi, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the launch of Future Goals™: Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice. This announcement celebrates 12 years of the NHL and NHLPA supporting teachers and schools by creating custom online courses that use hockey to make learning engaging and exciting for students. Through the strategic partnership with Everfi, the NHLPA and NHL have brought STEM education and career exploration to more than 5 million students across 10,000 schools in the U.S. and Canada. The investment of over $28 million into schools, teachers and students is funded by the NHL and NHLPA’s Industry Growth Fund, a joint initiative committed to supporting local communities through hockey.
Since launching Future Goals in 2014, the strategic partnership has used the excitement of hockey to bring STEM learning and career exploration to life for middle school students across the NHL’s 32 markets. The program’s original interactive digital course, Future Goals: Hockey Scholar, generated millions of hours of learning. Now, Hockey Careers Beyond the Ice shifts the focus from STEM fundamentals to career exploration and readiness, introducing students to the diverse professionals who make professional hockey possible.