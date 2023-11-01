NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- Hockey Fights Cancer™, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, begins today. Through its first 25 years, this annual campaign has raised over $32 million and touched the lives of millions, offering support, raising awareness, and standing with those affected by cancer.

Hockey Fights Cancer's legacy is built on the unification of the hockey community to inspire hope and courage at both the national and local levels. Moving forward, the combined strength of the NHLPA, NHL and the V Foundation will dramatically increase the program's fundraising pace for cancer research of all cancer types, ultimately working towards achieving Victory Over Cancer®.

After a quarter-century of changing the game in the fight against cancer, the anniversary campaign will feature a League-wide moment on Nov. 30, kicking off a season-long extension of the campaign for the first time. This year’s initiative has a commitment to activations at select tentpole events, Hockey Fights Cancer ambassadors, 25 years of inspirational storytelling shared on League platforms on the 25th day of each month, as well as a 25th giving campaign that will see 10 cancer organizations receive a $25,000 gift to bolster their impact.

Additionally, AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical leader, has been named an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer. This first-of-its-kind partnership will empower the hockey community with the knowledge and resources to take simple steps for their health and face cancer with courage. AstraZeneca has a bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death and together, with Hockey Fights Cancer, will encourage fans to win at their own G.A.M.E: Gauge risk factors, Arrange a screening, Make a donation, Educate loved ones.

As part of this multi-year partnership and in honor of this year’s 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, AstraZeneca also will be the presenting sponsor of the NHL Hat Trick Challenge, donating $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation for Cancer Research for every hat trick scored throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, with a total donation goal of up to $500,000.