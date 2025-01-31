NHL, NHLPA announce team payroll ranges for next 3 seasons

Salary cap to rise to $95.5 million next season, $104 million for 2026-27, $113.5 million in 2027-28

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK/TORONTO – The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today an agreement that will provide increased predictability on core Salary Cap economics for a minimum of the next three years (through 2027-28).

The agreement sets the following annual increases to the Upper Limit, subject to the Collective Bargaining Agreement being in effect beyond the 2025-26 season:

2025-26: $7.5 million

2026-27: $8.5 million

2027-28: $9.5 million

Those increases would set Team Payroll Ranges for the next three seasons to:

2025-26

Upper Limit: $95.5 Million

Lower Limit: $70.6 Million

2026-27

Upper Limit: $104 Million

Lower Limit: $76.9 Million

2027-28

Upper Limit: $113.5 Million

Lower Limit: $83.9 Million

The projected Team Payroll Ranges for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons will be subject to potential minor adjustments (up or down).

The parties still intend to meet to discuss other elements of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that might need modification and/or improvement beyond the 2025-26 season.

