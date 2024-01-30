NHL Network to provide coverage of 2024 All-Star Weekend in Toronto

As the NHL gets set for the 2024 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, NHL Network™ will produce more than 11 hours of live programming from Toronto. Featuring interviews, highlights and analysis, below is NHL Network’s complete NHL All-Star Weekend schedule, beginning this Thursday, February 1st at 4 p.m. ET with NHL Now atNHL All-Star Media Day:

Thursday, February 1:

4 p.m. ET: NHL Now at NHL All-Star Media Day with Jamie Hersch, Devan Dubnyk, Mike Rupp and Tony Luftman

8 p.m. ET: Top Shelf: Best of the First Half

11 p.m. ET: 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Player Draft (Re-Air)

Friday, February 2:

3 p.m. ET: NHL Now with Hersch, Dubnyk and Rupp from Toronto’s Real Sports Restaurant

5 p.m. ET: NHL Tonight: 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook Preview with Jamison Coyle, E.J. Hradek, Luftman and Mike Johnson

Following 2024 NHL All-Star Skills Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: NHL Tonight: 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Skills Recap with Coyle, Dubnyk, Hersch, Johnson and Rupp

Saturday, February 3:

12:30 p.m. ET: NHL Tonight: 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Pre-Game with Coyle, Dubnyk, Hersch, Hradek and Luftman

Following the All-Star Game: NHL Tonight: 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Post Game with Coyle, Hersch, Luftman, Johnson and Rupp

Sunday, February 4:

6 p.m. ET: NHL Tonight:2024 NHL Mid-Season Awards Show with Lauren Gardner, Bruce Boudreau and Brian Boyle

NHL Network will also bring fans behind-the-scenes at NHL All-Star Weekend across its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat platforms with photos, videos and quotes featuring All-Stars, information from its coverage and social takeovers by NHL Network personalities. At the 2024 Hyundai NHL® Fan Fair™, NHL Network will offer fans the opportunity to test their accuracy with a rapid-fire shooting drill. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will simulcast NHL Tonight before and after the NHL All-Star Skills this Friday, plus Saturday’s NHL Tonight following the All-Star Game.

In addition to its daily studio programming, NHL Network will feature seven live game telecasts in February, beginning with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, February 10 at 10 p.m. ET. The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, February 16, while the following week features four primetime matchups with the Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, February 19, Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, February 23 and Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, February 24, each at 7 p.m. ET, with the Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, February 25 at 6 p.m. ET. The Dallas Stars host the New York Islanders the next day, Monday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET. A complete listing of NHL Network’s live games can be viewed here.