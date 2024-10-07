NHL Network set to air new-look schedule

Programming for this season includes studio show, more than 12 regular-season games in 1st 4 weeks

2024-25NetworkGraphics_Oct7-24
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

October 7, 2024 – NHL Network™ today announced its upcoming programming schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, featuring a new studio show, refreshed on-air schedule, and more than a dozen regular season games in the first four weeks of the season.

NHL Network’s new-look schedule will feature a new one-hour weekday show NHL Tonight: First Shift – a daily casual and conversational style show featuring hard-hitting opinions and analysis on the news of the day – which was announced last Wednesday. With NHL Tonight: First Shift airing at 4 p.m. ET, NHL Now will now appear at 5 p.m. ET weekdays throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, serving as NHL Network’s game preview show while continuing to provide candid commentary on the hottest topics and entertaining interviews – including its signature “Players Only” segment – with players across the game. At 7 p.m. ET each day, NHL Tonight will start alongside NHL regular season games, allowing for live look-ins and real-time reactions to goals, breaking news and expert analysis. Following the conclusion of each night’s games, On The Fly will serve all of the NHL highlights coupled with comprehensive analysis, interviews and postgame clips.

NHL Network’s hosts Jamison Coyle, Lauren Gardner, E.J. Hradek, Tony Luftman, Kathryn Tappen and Adnan Virk will be joined by former coaches Bruce Boudreau (2008 Jack Adams Award winner), Tony Granato (13-year NHL veteran and former Wisconsin Badgers head coach) and John Torchetti (former NHL head coach), former players turned analysts Brian Boyle (2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner), Ken Daneyko (three-time Stanley Cup champion), Jason Demers (13-year NHL veteran), Stu Grimson (14-year NHL veteran), Scott Hartnell (17-year NHL veteran), Thomas Hickey (9-year NHL veteran), Billy Jaffe, Mike Johnson (11-year NHL veteran), Steve Konroyd (15-year NHL veteran), Bill Lindsay (13-year NHL veteran), Mark Parrish (12-year NHL veteran), Dave Reid (two-time Stanley Cup champion), Mike Rupp (Stanley Cup champion), Cory Schneider (2011 William M. Jennings Trophy winner), Jody Shelley (12-year NHL veteran) and Kevin Weekes (11-year NHL veteran), along with Sam Cosentino (NHL Draft™ and prospects expert) and Mike Kelly (analytics expert), and insider Elliotte Friedman will appear throughout the 2024-25 NHL season.

Ahead of the season starting, NHL Network will air a special one-hour NHL Tonight: 2024-25 Season Preview Show, airing tonight, October 7 at 7 p.m. ET with host Tony Luftman and analysts Jason Demers and Mike Rupp discussing the biggest storylines in the NHL.

NHL Network will televise two live games during its first week of the 2024-25 NHL regular season and is set to air more than a dozen over the course of the first four weeks of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m. ET will begin the network slate of games, with additional games listed here: https://www.nhl.com/nhl-network/game-schedule. The first of 20 NHL Network Showcase games this season is set to air on Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m. ET when the New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, called by NHL Network’s Keith Irizarry and Mike Johnson.

A full programming schedule of NHL Network’s first week of the regular season is below:

NHL NETWORK LIVE STUDIO PRGRAMMING TO BEGIN 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON

Date
Time
Show
Personalities
Monday, October 7
7 p.m.
NHL Tonight: 2024-25 Season Preview Show

Tony Luftman, Jason Demers and Mike Rupp

Tuesday, October 8
3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift

E.J. Hradek and Kevin Weekes
4:30 p.m.
NHL Now
Lauren Gardner, Mike Rupp and Cory Schneider
6:30 p.m.
NHL Tonight

Jamison Coyle and Mike Johnson

10 p.m.
On The Fly

Erika Wachter

and Bruce Boudreau
Wednesday, October 9
4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift
E.J. Hradek and Bruce Boudreau
5 p.m.
NHL Now
Lauren Gardner, Brian Boyle and Kevin Weekes
7 p.m.
NHL Tonight

Jamison Coyle and Mike Johnson

10 p.m.
NHL Tonight

Jamison Coyleand Mike Johnson

12:30 a.m.
On The Fly
Tony Luftman and Mike Kelly
Thursday, October 10
4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift

E.J. Hradek and Dan Rosen
5 p.m.
NHL Now
Lauren Gardner, Brian Boyle and Jason Demers
7 p.m.
NHL Tonight
Tony Luftman, Bruce Boudreau and Bill Lindsay
10:30 p.m.
On The Fly
Jamison Coyle
Friday, October 11
4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: First Shift
E.J. Hradek and Mike Johnson
5 p.m.
NHL Now
Tony Luftman, Jason Demers and Mike Rupp
11 p.m.
On The Fly
Jamison Coyle and Bill Lindsay
Saturday, October 12
7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs
1 a.m.
On The Fly
Tony Luftman
Sunday, October 13
8 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers

11 p.m.
On The Fly
Tony Luftman

*All times ET

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, plus three signature studio shows, interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information on NHL Network, log on to nhlnetwork.com or follow @NHLNetwork on Twitter.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL Buzz: Panarin practices with Rangers after lower-body injury

Pacioretty signs 1-year, $873,770 contract with Maple Leafs

Utah players, fans ‘fired up’ for Hockey Club’s inaugural game 

18 games to be nationally televised this week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 7

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers preseason choice for Hart Trophy as League MVP

Campbell ready to make history with Kraken as 1st woman to coach in NHL

Zizing 'Em Up: 4 Nations fever hitting NHL

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

Hoglander signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Canucks

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Yamamoto signs 1-year, 2-way contract with Utah Hockey Club

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' is a binge-worthy series for everyone