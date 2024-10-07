NHL Network set to air new-look schedule

October 7, 2024 – NHL Network™ today announced its upcoming programming schedule ahead of the 2024-25 NHL season, featuring a new studio show, refreshed on-air schedule, and more than a dozen regular season games in the first four weeks of the season.

NHL Network’s new-look schedule will feature a new one-hour weekday show NHL Tonight: First Shift – a daily casual and conversational style show featuring hard-hitting opinions and analysis on the news of the day – which was announced last Wednesday. With NHL Tonight: First Shift airing at 4 p.m. ET, NHL Now will now appear at 5 p.m. ET weekdays throughout the 2024-25 NHL season, serving as NHL Network’s game preview show while continuing to provide candid commentary on the hottest topics and entertaining interviews – including its signature “Players Only” segment – with players across the game. At 7 p.m. ET each day, NHL Tonight™ will start alongside NHL regular season games, allowing for live look-ins and real-time reactions to goals, breaking news and expert analysis. Following the conclusion of each night’s games, On The Fly will serve all of the NHL highlights coupled with comprehensive analysis, interviews and postgame clips.

NHL Network’s hosts Jamison Coyle, Lauren Gardner, E.J. Hradek, Tony Luftman, Kathryn Tappen and Adnan Virk will be joined by former coaches Bruce Boudreau (2008 Jack Adams Award winner), Tony Granato (13-year NHL veteran and former Wisconsin Badgers head coach) and John Torchetti (former NHL head coach), former players turned analysts Brian Boyle (2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner), Ken Daneyko (three-time Stanley Cup champion), Jason Demers (13-year NHL veteran), Stu Grimson (14-year NHL veteran), Scott Hartnell (17-year NHL veteran), Thomas Hickey (9-year NHL veteran), Billy Jaffe, Mike Johnson (11-year NHL veteran), Steve Konroyd (15-year NHL veteran), Bill Lindsay (13-year NHL veteran), Mark Parrish (12-year NHL veteran), Dave Reid (two-time Stanley Cup champion), Mike Rupp (Stanley Cup champion), Cory Schneider (2011 William M. Jennings Trophy winner), Jody Shelley (12-year NHL veteran) and Kevin Weekes (11-year NHL veteran), along with Sam Cosentino (NHL Draft™ and prospects expert) and Mike Kelly (analytics expert), and insider Elliotte Friedman will appear throughout the 2024-25 NHL season.

Ahead of the season starting, NHL Network will air a special one-hour NHL Tonight: 2024-25 Season Preview Show, airing tonight, October 7 at 7 p.m. ET with host Tony Luftman and analysts Jason Demers and Mike Rupp discussing the biggest storylines in the NHL.

NHL Network will televise two live games during its first week of the 2024-25 NHL regular season and is set to air more than a dozen over the course of the first four weeks of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, October 12 at 7 p.m. ET will begin the network slate of games, with additional games listed here: https://www.nhl.com/nhl-network/game-schedule. The first of 20 NHL Network Showcase games this season is set to air on Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m. ET when the New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, called by NHL Network’s Keith Irizarry and Mike Johnson.

A full programming schedule of NHL Network’s first week of the regular season is below: