17 games to be nationally televised this week

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 13th week of the season.

In total, 17 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS this week, including TNT's coverage of the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park on New Year's Day. Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby go head-to-head for the second time this season when the Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, one of two games Crosby and the Penguins scheduled on ESPN.

MONDAY, JAN. 1

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken (3 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN, TVAS): The 39th regular-season outdoor game in NHL history and first in the state of Washington features the League's two newest teams. The reigning Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights play outdoors for the second time since opening the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe with a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Teams defending the Cup are 5-1-0 in outdoor games.

Vegas defenseman Brayden McNabb played the first regular-season outdoor game in Canadian Hockey League history as captain of Kootenay in the Western Hockey League, an 11-2 loss to Spokane in the Rockstar Outdoor Hockey Classic at Avista Stadium in Spokane, Washington, on Jan. 15, 2011. Kootenay would go on to win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions.

Forward Kailer Yamamoto, a Spokane native, is the first Washington-born player to skate for the Kraken. He'll make his outdoor debut in his home state, where he played junior hockey for his hometown Chiefs.

League's newest franchises clash in Winter Classic

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, TVAS): The Capitals visit the Penguins in a rematch of their season-opening 4-0 loss at Capital One Arena on Oct. 13. Sidney Crosby scored twice and has 88 points (30 goals, 58 assists) in 66 regular-season games against Ovechkin and Washington. The Penguins captain (36 points; 20 goals, 16 assists in 35 games) is on pace to finish with at least 90 points for the eighth time in his NHL career. Ovechkin, the Capitals captain, has 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists) going head-to-head against Crosby in the NHL. His 829 goals are 65 behind Wayne Gretzky's 894 for most in NHL history.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO): The Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row and five of their past six (1-4-1) will try to get back on track. Forward William Nylander’s 13-game point streak ended in a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He had 21 points (five goals, 17 assists) during the streak. The Kings are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Anze Kopitar ended 2023 leading the Kings for the 15th time in his career; he has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists. The only players in NHL history to lead their team in points in as many calendar years as Kopitar are Wayne Gretzky (17), Gordie Howe (16) and Alex Ovechkin (15).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS): The Devils will wrap up a three-game road trip in Washington. Forward Timo Meier left at 1:17 of the third period of the Devils’ 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. His status against the Capitals is uncertain. Luke Hughes has three goals in as many games, the second rookie defenseman in Devils franchise history to do so (Barry Beck in 1977-78 with the Colorado Rockies). This is the third time the Capitals and Devils have met this season, with Washington winning the first two games (6-4 on Oct. 25 and 4-2 on Nov. 10). Alex Ovechkin has 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 74 career games against the Devils. This is the start of a five-game homestand for the Capitals, who are 9-4-4 this season at Capital One Arena.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE): This is the first of three meetings between the two this season. Center Lars Eller had two goals in a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday. It was his first multi-goal game since he had two goals, while with the Washington Capitals, in a 9-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 12, 2022. Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is 11-2-4 with a 2.22 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and two shutouts. The Bruins are allowing 2.25 goals per game at TD Garden. They’ve also excelled on the power play (30.8 percent) and penalty kill (89.8 percent) at home this season.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY, JAN. 2

Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN2, RDS)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

Toronto Maple Leafs at Anaheim Ducks (9 p.m. ET; BSW, SN, TVAS)

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B)

Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, TSN5, RDS)

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Calgary Flames at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, SN)

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSG 2)

Toronto Maple Leafs at San Jose Sharks (7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNW, SNO, CBC)

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY)

SUNDAY, JAN. 7

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSDETX, BSW, SN)

