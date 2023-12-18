19 games to be nationally televised this week

McDavid showcased 3 times; Chychrun returns to Arizona with Senators on 106th anniversary of 1st NHL contests

edm-mcdavid-national-tv

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 11th week of the season.

In total, 19 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and/or RDS this week. Connor McDavid will be on HULU and ESPN+ three times with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.

Three games will air nationally Tuesday, when 22 teams are in action on the 106th anniversary of the first games in NHL history. RDS will carry Jakob Chychrun returning to Arizona for the first time since the Coyotes traded the defenseman to the Ottawa Senators on March 1.

TUESDAY DEC. 19

Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW): Connor McDavid begins the week on a 12-game point streak (seven goals, 21 assists), which includes nine multipoint games. He’s tied for fifth in the NHL in scoring (41 points; 11 goals, 30 assists) after he was 91st (13 points; four goals, nine assists) when the streak began Nov. 20. McDavid has an 11-game assist streak, one shy of the Oilers record (Wayne Gretzky, five times; Paul Coffey, Jari Kurri).

The Islanders are 6-1-2 in their past nine games and 9-2-3 since losing seven in a row (0-4-3) from Nov. 4-16. Mathew Barzal has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past 13 games and is averaging 1.10 points per game this season. He is one of three Islanders (Noah Dobson, 1.07; Bo Horvat, 1.03) at a point-per-game pace. Dobson has eight assists in his past four games.

Ottawa Senators at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, RDS): Jakob Chychrun has 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 38 games since he was traded to the Senators by the Coyotes. Arizona is coming into the game off consecutive shutouts, defeating the San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday and the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 on Saturday.

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNW): McDavid and Jack Hughes, who were selected with the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft in 2015 and 2019, respectively, will go head-to-head for the eighth time in the League. The Oilers captain has 13 points (six goals, seven assists), and the Devils center five points (two goals, three assists) in those games. Edmonton is 4-2-1 when McDavid and Hughes face off. New Jersey is 3-3-1. McDavid had a goal and an assist, and Hughes was minus-1 with five shots on goal in the Oilers’ 4-1 win against the Devils at Rogers Place on Dec. 10. 

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN): McDavid has 40 games with at least three assists in the NHL, one behind Mark Messier for second in Oilers history (Wayne Gretzky is first with 143). He'll play against another No. 1 pick, Alexis Lafrenière (2020), who has four assists in his past nine games and 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 29 games.

McDavid (25 points; six goals, 19 assists) has averaged more than two points per game in 12 head-to-head games against Artemi Panarin (10 points; two goals, eight assists). Panarin has a 13-game home point streak (22 points; seven goals, 15 assists), the longest since Mark Messier (14 games) in 1996-97, and two away from the Rangers record, set by Mike Rogers in 1983-84. Panarin is one of seven players since 1999-2000 to begin the season with at least one point in each of his team’s first 13 games.

McDavid, Oilers and Panarin, Rangers face off

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY, DEC. 18

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, SN)

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ROOT-NW, NHLN)

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NESN, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, TNT, TVAS)

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS)

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWIX, BSNX, TSN2, RDS)

Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, TSN2, RDS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators (2 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN)

Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers (3 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL, SN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SN, CBC)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, NHLN, SN-PIT)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSW, SNW, CBC)

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNE, SNO, SNP, NBCSCA)

