19 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 11th week of the season.
In total, 19 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports and/or RDS this week. Connor McDavid will be on HULU and ESPN+ three times with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers.
Three games will air nationally Tuesday, when 22 teams are in action on the 106th anniversary of the first games in NHL history. RDS will carry Jakob Chychrun returning to Arizona for the first time since the Coyotes traded the defenseman to the Ottawa Senators on March 1.