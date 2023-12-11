22 games to be nationally televised this week

ESPN, TVAS to air 1st matchup between Bedard, McDavid on Tuesday

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 10th week of the season. 

In total, 22 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS this week, highlighted when ESPN airs the first matchup between Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid on Tuesday.

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN): Patrick Kane will play his third game since the 35-year-old forward signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28 following hip resurfacing surgery. He has 69 points (27 goals, 42 assists) in 72 games against the Blues, his third-most against one NHL team behind the Columbus Blue Jackets (78 points in 60 games) and Dallas Stars (76 points in 64 games). 

Red Wings goalie Ville Husso could start against his former team for the first time since he signed a three-year, $14.25 million ($4.75 average annual value) contract with Detroit on July 8, 2022, after he was traded there by St. Louis for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Husso was 34-13-7 with a 2.74 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts in 57 games (53 starts) for St. Louis over two seasons. The Blues have earned a point in each of their past seven home games against the Red Wings (3-0-4) since Jan. 15, 2015, their longest active point streak on home ice against an opponent.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will be on-site as part of the ESPN broadcast.

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, ESPN): Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid go head-to-head for the first time. The Blackhawks center was chosen No. 1 in the 2023 NHL Draft and is the second top pick to lead first-year players in goals (11) and points (21) categories at the first quarter mark of the season. John Tavares led the 2009-10 rookie class with nine goals and 19 points after he was selected No. 1 by the New York Islanders in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Bedard will play his 28th NHL game. He leads rookies with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) while averaging 0.85 points and 19:19 of ice time per game for the 9-17-1 Blackhawks. McDavid had 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) and averaged 1.13 points and 18:09 of ice time after playing his 30th game March 4, 2016, when the Oilers were 25-35-7. He missed 37 games with a fractured left clavicle sustained after colliding into the boards during a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 3, 2015.

Bedard's nine-game road point streak (eight goals, five assists) is the longest by a Blackhawks rookie, surpassing Darryl Sutter's seven in 1980-81. He's the 17th rookie in NHL history with a run of at least nine games and first since Auston Matthews for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17 (seven goals, seven assists in 11 games).

The Oilers take a seven-game winning streak into Chicago, the longest active in the NHL. McDavid, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) since the run began Nov. 24 and 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during a nine-game point streak. His NHL career high for most over a seven-game span is 20 (10 goals, 10 assists) from Feb. 21 to March 4. 

McDavid and Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011) will be the 10th and 11th No. 1 picks Bedard has faced.

Tuesday is first edition of McDavid vs. Bedard

WEDNESDAY DEC. 13

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT): Bruins forward David Pastrnak begins the week with 317 goals, six behind Petr Sykora for fifth in NHL history among Czechia-born players; Bobby Holik (326) is fourth. Devils center Jack Hughes is three goals from 100 in the NHL entering his 266th game and is on track to become the second-fastest in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to the milestone (Wilf Paiement, 228 games for the Rockies) and breaking Brian Gionta's record of 284 games since the franchise relocated to New Jersey for the 1982-83 season. Hughes is the third United States-born player with at least 33 points through his first 20 games in a season, following Pat LaFontaine (43 in 1992-93 and 34 in 1991-92) and Kevin Stevens (41 in 1992-93 and 33 in 1991-92).

Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN): Nathan MacKinnon has a point in all 13 games at Ball Arena in Denver (eight goals, 16 assists). It's the longest home point streak to start a season by an Avalanche player and four games behind the franchise record shared by Mats Sundin (1992-93) and Peter Stastny (1980-81) for the Quebec Nordiques. Wayne Gretzky is the NHL record holder with 40 for the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89. MacKinnon takes an active 11-game point streak into the week and is approaching the 300-goal and 800-point milestones (295 goals, 501 assists in 736 games). 

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY DEC. 11

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

Arizona Coyotes at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY DEC. 13

Winnipeg Jets at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET: BSW, TSN3, TVAS)

THURSDAY DEC. 14

Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS)

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCH+, TVAS)

FRIDAY DEC. 15

Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Buffalo Sabres at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY DEC. 16

Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NHLN, SNP)

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MSGSN2)

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, SN-PIT)

Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; SN360, CITY, SNW, BSSUN)

SUNDAY DEC. 17

Vancouver Canucks at Chicago Blackhawks (3 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN)

San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche (8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN)

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN5, TVAS)

