22 games to be nationally televised this week

WEDNESDAY DEC. 13
Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT): Bruins forward David Pastrnak begins the week with 317 goals, six behind Petr Sykora for fifth in NHL history among Czechia-born players; Bobby Holik (326) is fourth. Devils center Jack Hughes is three goals from 100 in the NHL entering his 266th game and is on track to become the second-fastest in Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts history to the milestone (Wilf Paiement, 228 games for the Rockies) and breaking Brian Gionta's record of 284 games since the franchise relocated to New Jersey for the 1982-83 season. Hughes is the third United States-born player with at least 33 points through his first 20 games in a season, following Pat LaFontaine (43 in 1992-93 and 34 in 1991-92) and Kevin Stevens (41 in 1992-93 and 33 in 1991-92).
Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN): Nathan MacKinnon has a point in all 13 games at Ball Arena in Denver (eight goals, 16 assists). It's the longest home point streak to start a season by an Avalanche player and four games behind the franchise record shared by Mats Sundin (1992-93) and Peter Stastny (1980-81) for the Quebec Nordiques. Wayne Gretzky is the NHL record holder with 40 for the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89. MacKinnon takes an active 11-game point streak into the week and is approaching the 300-goal and 800-point milestones (295 goals, 501 assists in 736 games).
OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES
MONDAY DEC. 11
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
WEDNESDAY DEC. 13
THURSDAY DEC. 14
FRIDAY DEC. 15
SATURDAY DEC. 16
SUNDAY DEC. 17
