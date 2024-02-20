28 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 20th week of the season.

In total, 28 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet and/or TVA Sports during Hockey Week Across America beginning with a 10-game Monday highlighted by an ESPN doubleheader featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs at the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings at the Seattle Kraken. TNT has doubleheaders Wednesday and Sunday, and ABC will carry Blues at Red Wings and the New York Rangers visiting the Philadelphia Flyers as part of a 13-game Saturday.

Chris Chelios will have his No. 7 retired by the Chicago Blackhawks before a game against the Red Wings that NHL Network airs Sunday.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, TNT, MAX): Two of the best teams in the NHL face off for the first time this season at Rogers Place with the rematch at TD Garden in Boston on March 5. The Bruins (32-12-11) trail the Vancouver Canucks by five points for the Presidents' Trophy given to the team with the best record in the regular season. The Oilers (32-18-1) are third in the Pacific Division, three points behind the second-place Vegas Golden Knights and 29-9-0 since coach Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12, leading the NHL in wins and a .763 points percentage. Edmonton is 3-3-0 since a 16-game winning streak from Dec. 21 to Jan. 27.

SATURDAY, FEB. 24

St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings (12 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360): The Blues and Red Wings hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively. Detroit forward Patrick Kane is one assist from becoming the third United States-born player with 800 in the NHL, following Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813). The latter is a retired Red Wings forward from the Detroit suburb of Livonia, Michigan, where Blues defenseman Torey Krug was born.

The game will be played on the 44th anniversary of when the United States defeated Finland to win gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics, two days after upsetting the Soviet Union in what became the "Miracle on Ice." Viacheslav Fetisov (USSR) and Mike Ramsey (USA) played for the Red Wings, including when Steve Yzerman scored in double overtime to defeat the Blues in Game 7 of the 1996 Western Conference Semifinals.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360): The Rangers return to Wells Fargo Center for their second game against the Flyers since winning 3-1 on Nov. 24 behind two goals from Mika Zibanejad and 36 saves by Igor Shesterkin. New York (36-16-3) has won six in a row to maintain its lead in the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia (29-20-7) is in third place and a surprise Stanley Cup Playoff contender with one postseason appearance since 2018-19.

Chris Kreider's 17 goals against the Flyers trail only Brian Leetch (24), Rod Gilbert (22) and Adam Graves (20) in Rangers history. Philadelphia forward Travis Konecny has multiple points in each of his past three games (two goals, five assists), including two assists in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Colorado Avalanche (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, ALT, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE, CBC): Two of the elite forwards in the NHL face off when Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche. Matthews begins the week looking to become the first player in NHL history with a hat trick in three consecutive games (regular season or playoffs). He's scored 48 goals in 52 games, two from his second 50-goal season in the NHL and becoming the fastest United States-born player to reach 50 in one season, breaking the record of 62 games set by Kevin Stevens in 1992-93 and equaled by Matthews in 2021-22.

MacKinnon has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 13 head-to-head games against Matthews (16 points; 10 goals, six assists) in the NHL, including a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 13. Colorado is 8-5-0 in those games and Toronto is 5-5-3.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, SN1, TVAS): Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning visit Jack Hughes and the Devils to open an "NHL on TNT" doubleheader as part of the network's coverage of eight Sunday afternoon games through the end of the regular season. Kucherov is six points from reaching 100 in a season for the fourth time in his NHL career, which would extend his Lightning record.

Hughes had an assist in the Stadium Series and helped the Devils get within two points of the Red Wings for the second wild card in the East.

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1, TVAS): The second of a back-to-back set of important division games for the Flyers, who are 2-1-0 against the Penguins going into their final matchup of the season. Pittsburgh (24-21-7) is seven points behind the Red Wings for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference and 3-6-1 since Jan. 20. They have not missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2001-06, before qualifying for 16 straight that included three Stanley Cup championships (2009, '16, '17) and a six-game loss to Detroit in the 2008 Stanley Cup Final.

Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN): The Blackhawks will retire the No. 7 of Chris Chelios before the game. The Chicago native is a two-time Norris Trophy winner voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, earning it twice while playing for the Blackhawks (1993, 1996), and won the Stanley Cup three times (Montreal Canadiens, 1986; Red Wings, 2002 and 2008). Chelios is fifth in Blackhawks history at his position in goals (92), and fourth in assists (395) and points (487).

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Toronto Maple Leafs at St. Louis Blues (1 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO)

Detroit Red Wings at Seattle Kraken (3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

TUESDAY

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS)

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

WEDNESDAY

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MSG-B)

Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

THURSDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN2, RDS)

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Boston Bruins at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, NESN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN4, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

FRIDAY

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NHLN, MSG-B, SNO, SNE)

Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSNX, BSWIX)

SATURDAY

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils (2 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN2, RDS)

Vegas Golden Knights at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS)

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, NESN)

Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY)

SUNDAY

Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSW, SN360, SN)