25 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 16th week of the season.

In total, 25 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS. The Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets on TVAS looking for their 14th consecutive victory. Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins, play the first of a TNT doubleheader, and the Montreal Canadiens are set for their 7,000th regular season game as part of "Hockey Night in Canada."

TUESDAY

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH): The Oilers' 13-game winning streak is an NHL record for the longest by a Canada-based team, breaking the previous mark of 12 by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens. Zach Hyman leads Edmonton with 10 goals during the run. Stuart Skinner's 10 straight wins are tied with Grant Fuhr (1985-86) for the longest by a goalie in Oilers history and two behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) for second among active NHL goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky won 14 in a row for the Blue Jackets in 2016-17.

WEDNESDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D): The Hurricanes and Bruins play for the first time this season. Carolina is 4-0-2 in its past six games against Boston since 2021-22, the second-longest point streak in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history in the head-to-head series behind a 6-0-2 run from Nov. 24, 2006, to Feb. 19, 2008.

Sebastian Aho (51 points; 16 goals, 35 assists) has seven seasons with at least 50 points, third in Hurricanes/Whalers history behind Ron Francis (15) and Eric Staal (10). He's four goals from joining Francis as the only two players with eight straight of at least 20.

David Pastrnak is a seven-time 30-goal scorer, tied with Johnny Bucyk for the second most in Bruins history behind Phil Esposito and Rick Middleton (eight each), and third by a Czechia-born player in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr (15). His seven-game goal streak on home ice is tied for his NHL career high set in 2019-20 and with Phil Kessel in 2008-09 for the longest by a Boston skater since 1981-82. Phil Esposito (13 games in 1970-71) holds the Bruins record.