25 games to be nationally televised this week

TVAS to air Oilers' quest for 14th straight win, Hurricanes play Bruins for 1st time this season on TNT

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 16th week of the season.

In total, 25 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS. The Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets on TVAS looking for their 14th consecutive victory. Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins, play the first of a TNT doubleheader, and the Montreal Canadiens are set for their 7,000th regular season game as part of "Hockey Night in Canada."

TUESDAY

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH): The Oilers' 13-game winning streak is an NHL record for the longest by a Canada-based team, breaking the previous mark of 12 by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens. Zach Hyman leads Edmonton with 10 goals during the run. Stuart Skinner's 10 straight wins are tied with Grant Fuhr (1985-86) for the longest by a goalie in Oilers history and two behind Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) for second among active NHL goalies. Sergei Bobrovsky won 14 in a row for the Blue Jackets in 2016-17.

WEDNESDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NESN, TVAS-D): The Hurricanes and Bruins play for the first time this season. Carolina is 4-0-2 in its past six games against Boston since 2021-22, the second-longest point streak in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history in the head-to-head series behind a 6-0-2 run from Nov. 24, 2006, to Feb. 19, 2008.

Sebastian Aho (51 points; 16 goals, 35 assists) has seven seasons with at least 50 points, third in Hurricanes/Whalers history behind Ron Francis (15) and Eric Staal (10). He's four goals from joining Francis as the only two players with eight straight of at least 20.

David Pastrnak is a seven-time 30-goal scorer, tied with Johnny Bucyk for the second most in Bruins history behind Phil Esposito and Rick Middleton (eight each), and third by a Czechia-born player in NHL history behind Jaromir Jagr (15). His seven-game goal streak on home ice is tied for his NHL career high set in 2019-20 and with Phil Kessel in 2008-09 for the longest by a Boston skater since 1981-82. Phil Esposito (13 games in 1970-71) holds the Bruins record.

SATURDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, CITY, TVAS, CBC): PPG Paints Arena will host the 7,000th regular-season game played by the Canadiens since they joined four teams from the National Hockey Association to form the NHL in 1917. They won the Stanley Cup for the first time in 1924 and their 23 championships are the most since the League was founded.

Montreal, the last team from Canada to win the Cup (1993), begins the week sixth in the Atlantic Division (19-20-7) and eight points out of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN): Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has an NHL-best 38 goals and is on pace for the first 70-goal season in the NHL since Teemu Selanne (original Jets) and Alexander Mogilny (Buffalo Sabres) each scored 76 in 1992-93. Matthews can also add to his Maple Leafs record with his fifth straight 40-goal season. Two active players have at least six: Alex Ovechkin (13) and Steven Stamkos (six).

The Jets begin the week allowing three or fewer goals in 34 consecutive games and 14 straight of no more than two goals-against, a run tied with the 1953-54 Maple Leafs for the eighth longest since 1929-30. The 1928-29 Bruins own the NHL record of 44 in a row, followed by the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild (35). Goalie Connor Hellebuyck has given up two goals or fewer in 10 straight starts, his second such run this season (Nov. 17 to Dec. 16). He's 13-1-2 with a 1.68 goals-against average, .943 save percentage and one shutout since Dec. 2.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)

Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN, NHLN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NBCSCH+)

TUESDAY

Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, TSN5)

Buffalo Sabres at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

WEDNESDAY

Winnipeg Jets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN)

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, ALT, SN360, TVAS)

Chicago Blackhawks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SN1)

THURSDAY

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSGSN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, NBCSCH)

FRIDAY

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN)

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSFL, SN, TVAS)

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; BSW, ALT, TVAS)

St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSMW, SN)

SATURDAY

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (12:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, NESN, SN, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO)

New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET: SN1, MSG, NHLN)

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNW, TVAS2, NBCSCH)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, BSOH)

SUNDAY

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (2 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSW, NHLN, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSOH, SN)

