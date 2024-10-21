NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 21

* There’s only one game Monday, and it’s on Prime! Nikita Kucherov and Auston Matthews will lead the Lightning and Maple Leafs into the second Prime Monday Night Hockey of the season, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video Canada.

* The Jets continued their successful start to the season by winning a fifth straight game and remained as the only undefeated team in 2024-25.

* Cale Makar (1-2—3) paced the way in Colorado’s second straight victory and boosted his season totals to 2-10—12 as he now co-leads the League in scoring.

MAPLE LEAFS, LIGHTNING FACE OFF ON PRIME VIDEO CANADA

Prime Monday Night Hockey owns the spotlight on a one-game Monday as a pair of Atlantic Division rivals clash when Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning (3-1-0, 6 points) travel to Scotiabank Arena to meet Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (3-2-0, 6 points). Prime will stream all national regular-season Monday night games in English throughout the 2024-25 campaign for Prime Members in Canada.

* Kucherov (7-2—9 in 4 GP), with five goals in his past four outings against the Maple Leafs and 19 in 35 career games against the club, already owns the franchise record for longest goal streak to begin a season after he found the back of the net in each of Tampa Bay's first seven games to begin 2017-18. He can join Cy Denneny (3x; most: 12 GP in 1917-18), Mario Lemieux (2x; most: 12 GP in 1992-93) and Newsy Lalonde (2x; most: 9 GP in 1918-19) as the fourth player in NHL history to register a season-opening goal streak of five or more games multiple times.

* The newly named Maple Leafs captain has found the back of the net in back-to-back games following a three-game goalless stretch to begin the season. Matthews (370-283—653 in 567 GP), who turned 27 on the same day Alex Ovechkin celebrated his 39th birthday (Sept. 17, 2024), is one tally shy of tying the icon’s total for career goals at age 27 or younger. The NHL’s second-highest scorer in League history had 371 in 601 contests.

ONE MORE SLEEP UNTIL NHL FROZEN FRENZY RETURNS TO ESPN

Tuesday will mark the only 16-game day in the NHL this season and the return of NHL Frozen Frenzy, with all 32 teams in action led by ESPN’s exclusive tripleheader: Capitals at Flyers (6 p.m. ET), Avalanche at Kraken (8:30 p.m. ET) and Kings at Golden Knights (11 p.m. ET). All 16 games have a different start time, including a puck drop every 15 minutes across 13 games over a three-hour span (from 6:30 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET; MIN at FLA through PIT at CGY).

* The continuous action will be captured throughout the night on the live whip-around studio show hosted by John Buccigross alongside analysts Kevin Weekes and P.K. Subban. Live look-ins will air on ESPN+ from 7-8 p.m. ET, and then on ESPN2 and ESPN+ from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET.

How many 16-game days have there been in NHL history?

Tuesday will mark the fourth time 32 clubs play on the same day, following Jan. 13, 2024, Oct. 24, 2023 (the first “NHL Frozen Frenzy”) and April 8, 2023.

What’s the single-day NHL record for total goals?

The most total goals scored in a single day in NHL history (including shootout-deciding goals) is 114 on Nov. 4, 2023 (15 GP). Last year’s Frozen Frenzy included 102 goals.

What’s the highest number of goal scorers on one day in NHL history?

The most unique goal scorers in a single day to date is 95, set Nov. 4, 2023 (15 GP). Last year’s Frozen Frenzy saw 93 unique goal scorers.

Will there be a Frenzy of comeback wins once again?

The 10 comeback wins witnessed on Frozen Frenzy last season fell one shy of the most on one day in NHL history – the mark was set Oct. 29, 2005 when 11 of 13 games saw a team rally to win. Looking at multi-goal comeback wins, the most in one day is five, achieved nine times (last: Oct. 18, 2022; 5 of 8 GP).

Which dates have seen the narrowest margins of victory?

An all-time high was achieved April 5, 2018, when 11 of 12 games played were decided by a one-goal margin of victory. The last date with at least 10 such contests was Jan. 26, 2021 (10 of 13 GP).

What's the most tying goals in a day?

The most game-tying goals in a single day is 24, achieved four times: Oct. 10, 2019 (11 GP), March 28, 2009 (11 GP), Dec. 23, 2005 (14 GP) and Nov. 29, 1986 (10 GP).

Have all 32 teams ever scored on the same day?

Not yet. There has been at least one shutout on each of the previous three 16-game days (3 on Jan. 13, 2024, 2 on Oct. 24, 2023 & 3 on April 8, 2023.). Thirty teams have scored on the same day on two occasions to date, both last October: during a 15-game day Oct. 21, 2023, and three days later during Frozen Frenzy.

Which days have seen the most shutouts?

The most shutouts on one day in NHL history is six, seen twice (March 21, 2001 & Feb. 28, 1929).

What was the best day for special teams?

The day with the most special-teams goals on record was Dec. 9, 2006, when 39 were scored across the power play (36) and shorthanded (3) during a 14-game day.

Best days offensively for defensemen?

The most combined goals by defensemen on one game day is 25, achieved on Oct. 15, 2022. Scott Mayfield and Robin Salo each accounted for two tallies and finished the night as the only two blueliners to find the back of the net multiple times.

Best days offensively for rookies?

The most combined goals by rookies in a single day, excluding gamedays during the NHL’s inaugural season where all players held that distinction, is 21 – April 4, 1982 and March 17, 1982.

How many do we need for a record number of overtime games?

The most overtime games in one day is eight, witnessed three times (includes any game extending past regulation): Feb. 7, 2019 (8 of 14 GP), Nov. 27, 2015 (8 of 12 GP) and Feb. 22, 2007 (8 of 12 GP). The most shootouts in one day is six (Nov. 28, 2009).

PERFECT JETS SOAR TO ANOTHER WIN TO START THE SEASON

Adam Lowry (1-0—1), Kyle Connor (1-0—1) and Mark Scheifele (1-0—1) scored three of their team’s six goals as the Jets (5-0-0, 10 points) captured their fifth straight win to start the season, and first by means of a multi-goal comeback. Winnipeg’s string of success to start 2024-25 has benefited from back-to-home games with six or more goals for the eighth time in franchise history and first since March 31, 2023 to April 2, 2023.

* The Jets concluded the weekend as one the NHL’s highest-scoring teams and joined the Rangers as the second club with 24 goals through their first five games of the season. Only three other campaigns in the past 30 years have featured multiple teams accomplish the feat: 2023-24 (CAR & DET, both w/ 24), 2021-22 (STL: 25 & EDM: 24) and 1995-96 (VAN: 25 & DET: 24).

MAKAR AND LAFERRIERE LEAD AVALANCHE, KINGS TO ROAD VICTORIES IN LIVE UPDATES

Cale Makar (1-2—3) and Alex Laferriere (1-0—1) each factored on their team’s decisive goal as the Avalanche and Kings skated to road victories to cap Sunday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.

* Makar factored on both of Ross Colton’s goals in the first period and became the first player this season to register 10 assists as Colorado earned its second straight victory. Makar (2-10—12 in 6 GP) is now tied for the League-lead in scoring thanks to his 2.00 point-per-game pace, which is higher than his pace from this stage of last season when he tallied a career-best 90 points (3-6—9 in 6 GP; 1.50 P/GP).

* Laferriere’s team-leading (tied) fourth goal of the season served as the winner as he became just the fourth Kings player age 22 or younger to record consecutive game-winning goals, joining Gabriel Vilardi (2 GP in 2020-21), Larry Murphy (2 GP in 1982-83) and Steve Bozek (2 GP in 1981-82).

QUICK CLICKS

* NHL Buzz: Macklin Celebrini resumes skating, remains week to week for Sharks

* 15 games to be nationally televised this week

* Craig Berube has ‘moved on’ as Maple Leafs coach, eager to help end Stanley Cup drought

* Color of Hockey: Devante Smith-Pelly's role expanding as Capitals TV analyst