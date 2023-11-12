NHL Morning Skate for November 12

* Zach Hyman, Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich scored the 22nd, 23rd and 24th hat tricks of the season, marking the most at this stage in a campaign in over 30 years. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $5,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $500,000. Click here for more information.

* Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley combined for six points as the Coyotes overcame two separate multi-goal deficits during their high-scoring comeback win at Bridgestone Arena.

* The Red Wings, Maple Leafs and Senators secured wins in their final games before competing in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal next week. The Stockholm-bound Wild will contest their last game stateside Sunday, with the schedule also set to feature 18-year-old rookies Connor Bedard and Leo Carlsson back in action.

HYMAN, BLUES TEAMMATES BRING THIS SEASON’S HAT TRICK TOTAL TO 24

Oilers forward Zach Hyman (3-0—3) as well as Blues teammates Brayden Schenn (3-1—4) and Pavel Buchnevich (3-0—3) scored hat tricks in wins Saturday.

* Hyman scored three straight goals in the opening frame and became the first Oilers player to record a natural hat trick since Connor McDavid (Feb. 20, 2021) as Edmonton ended its four-game skid with a victory at Climate Pledge Arena. Hyman became the second player in franchise history with a first-period natural hat trick, joining Wayne Gretzky (Dec. 17, 1986).

* Schenn and Buchnevich became the third pair of Blues players to score a hat trick in the same game, following Doug Gilmour and Mark Hunter (Feb. 23, 1986) as well as Kevin LaVallee and Dave Barr (Oct. 20, 1984). St. Louis became the first team to have multiple players with a hat trick in the same contest since Chicago on Feb. 25, 2022 (Brandon Hagel & Patrick Kane).

COYOTES ERASE TWO MULTI-GOAL DEFICITS DURING WIN IN SMASHVILLE

Clayton Keller (1-2—3) and Logan Cooley (0-3—3) led the Coyotes with three-point outings, helping Arizona erase 2-0 and 4-2 deficits en route to picking up a win in Nashville. It marked the second time this season the Coyotes have scored seven goals (also Oct. 30), tied with the Canucks for the most outings among all clubs.

* Keller recorded his 20th career three-point game and became the fourth Coyotes player to secure as many three-point outings with the club since they relocated in 1996-97, joining Shane Doan (53), Keith Tkachuk (29) and Jeremy Roenick (20).

* Cooley became the ninth player in Coyotes/Jets history to record a three-point game before age 20, following Dale Hawerchuk (20x), Peter Mueller (5x), Dave Babych (2x), Keller (2x), Jakob Chychrun, Kyle Turris, Deron Quint and Andrew McBain.

TRIO OF TEAMS TALLY WINS BEFORE SHIPPING OFF TO SWEDEN

Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond (1-0—1) and William Nylander (1-0—1) helped the Red Wings (8-5-2, 18 points) and Maple Leafs (8-5-2, 18 points) earn victories in their final games before competing in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden presented by Fastenal, while German forward Tim Stützle (0-2—2) and the Senators (6-7-0, 12 points) secured a win before he skates in his first NHL contest overseas. Minnesota hosts Dallas today in its final game before joining Detroit, Toronto and Ottawa in Stockholm.

* Raymond (45-68—113 in 171 GP) scored his 45th career goal and Alex DeBrincat (10-5—15 in 15 GP) netted his team-leading 10th tally of 2023-24 as the Red Wings produced an output of five or more goals for the sixth time this season. DeBrincat joined Jakub Vrana (13 GP), Steve Yzerman (15 GP) and Bill Lochead (15 GP) as the fourth Detroit player to require 15 or fewer contests to score his first 10 career goals with the franchise.

* Nylander (10-12—22 in 15 GP) extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 15 contests as Toronto snapped Vancouver’s nine-game point streak. Nylander will exchange the Toronto Transit Commission for a transatlantic flight when the Maple Leafs open their two-game set in Stockholm against the Red Wings on Nov. 17.

MORE NOTABLE PERFORMANCES FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

Saturday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the 12-game slate. Some highlights include:

* Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (21 years, 297 days) became the second-youngest blueliner in franchise history with an overtime goal, behind P.K. Subban (21 years, 249 days on Jan. 17, 2011). Montreal earned its first win against Boston since Nov. 5, 2019, snapping a 10-game slide (0-9-1).

* Hurricanes defensemen led the charge in the club’s victory against the Lightning, with Brent Burns (1-1—2) and Jaccob Slavin (0-1—1) finding the score sheet to climb an NHL list and franchise list, respectively. Burns recorded the 248th goal of his career and moved past Brian Leetch (247) for sole possession of the ninth most by a blueliner in NHL history, while Slavin posted his 197th career assist and established a Hurricanes/Whalers record for most by a defenseman.

* Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (2-0—2) and Penguins defensemen Erik Karlsson (2-0—2) recorded their 168th and 17th career multi-goal game, respectively. Ovechkin (826-670—1,496 in 1,360 GP) is now four points shy of 1,500 in his NHL career and fewer than 70 goals back of tying the League’s all-time leader Wayne Gretzky (894-1,963—2,857 in 1,487 GP).

QUICK CLICKS

TEENAGERS EYE ANOTHER MULTI-GOAL OUTING DURING SUNDAY SLATE

Eighteen-year-olds Connor Bedard (7-4—11 in 12 GP) and Leo Carlsson (6-1—7 in 9 GP) have their sights on another strong performance offensively when the Blackhawks (5-7-0, 10 points) and Ducks (7-6-0, 14 points) take to the ice during a five-game Sunday.

* Bedard, who became the third-youngest player in NHL history with a four-point game in his last outing on Nov. 9 (2-2—4), and Carlsson – the youngest player in Ducks history with a hat trick in his last contest on Nov. 10 (3-0—3) – can join rare company in NHL history should they both register a second consecutive multi-goal game.

FOLIGNO KEEPS MOTHER’S MEMORY ALIVE THROUGH CHARITY WORK

Ahead of the Wild’s Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on Sunday, we are highlighting the work Marcus Foligno and his family are doing in the name of his mother, Janis, to support the lives of people with breast cancer in Northern Ontario.