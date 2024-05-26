NHL Morning Skate for May 26

* Mason Marchment scored the game winner 3:41 into the third period to help the Stars even their series before heading to Edmonton. Teams that win Game 3 when a best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 in a Conference Final/Semifinal own an all-time record of 59-18.

* Following a Dallas victory, both series in the penultimate round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs are even through two games for the fifth time in the past decade (also 2021, 2017, 2016 & 2015).

* The 2024 Eastern Conference Final resumes with a matinee Sunday as the Rangers look to become the first club this postseason to earn consecutive wins against the Panthers.

MARCHMENT NETS WINNER AS STARS EVEN SERIES AT 1-1

It was a familiar story for the Stars as the club rebounded from a Game 1 loss to even their series at 1-1, this time thanks to a game winner from Mason Marchment and a 28-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Dallas responded to a Game 1 loss with a victory for the sixth time since 2020 – tied with Edmonton for the most Game 2 wins following a loss over that span.

* Marchment became the seventh different Stars skater with a game-winning goal in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – the most among all teams. The only other postseasons in Stars/North Stars history in which the club featured more players with a winner was 2020, 2000, 1999, 1998 and 1991 (all w/ 8).

* Oettinger snapped Leon Draisaitl’s point streak at 13 games as the Stars held the Oilers forward and his captain Connor McDavid off the score sheet for the first time this postseason. He also improved to 15-7-2 following a loss of any kind in the regular season and playoffs combined in 2023-24 – the only goaltenders with more victories are Juuse Saros (18), Jordan Binnington (16) and Igor Shesterkin (16).

* Oettinger also earned his 22nd career playoff win and moved into sole possession of second place on the Stars/North Stars’ all-time postseason list, behind only Ed Belfour (44).

Jamie Benn collected 1-1—2 to climb multiple all-time franchise lists Saturday: he moved into a tie for sixth in playoff goals (27) and surpassed Sergei Zubov (72) for sole possession of fifth in points.

JAPAN-BORN ISOGAI CONTINUES TO CHASE DREAM OF NHL CAREER

Kenta Isogai is a Japan-born forward who played last season in the WHL with the Wenatchee Wild and led his club in scoring with 31-57—88 (64 GP). Click here to read more about his story, including how he traveled to three continents in pursuit of his NHL dream.

RANGERS, PANTHERS READY TO CLASH FOR SERIES EDGE

The Eastern Conference Final resumes with a Sunday matinee as the series shifts to Sunrise for Game 3 between the Rangers and Panthers. After the two clubs split the first two contests at Madison Square Garden, New York has its sights set on a feat no team has accomplished during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs – hand Florida consecutive losses.

* Igor Shesterkin (9-3, 2.22 GAA, .928 SV% in 2024) shone for the Rangers in his last outing (26 saves on 27 shots) and moved within one win of 10 in a single postseason for the second time in his career (10 in 2022) – a feat only Henrik Lundqvist (3x) has achieved multiple times with the franchise. Overall, Shesterkin’s career save percentage of .929 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs is the second highest among active goaltenders (min. 15 GP) and trails just Adin Hill (.932 SV% in 19 GP).

* Carter Verhaeghe has become a regular contributor for the Panthers since joining the franchise and has 23 goals in 50 career playoff games for the club (23-23—46 in 50 GP) – including scoring in back-to-back games to start the Eastern Conference Final. He now sits just four points away from joining captain Aleksander Barkov (16-34—50 in 60 GP) as the second player to collect at least 50 career playoff points with the franchise.