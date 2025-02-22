NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 22

* A total of 16.1 million viewers across North America tuned in for the epic overtime thriller between Canada and USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game Thursday.

* Several stars from the tournament are set to skate when the regular season resumes during today’s 14-game slate, which is highlighted by an ABC Hockey Saturday doubleheader and four Hockey Night in Canada contests.

* Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals return to action against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on Saturday, with the Washington captain within 16 goals of the NHL record. More on that can be found in the #NHLStats Pack: The Gr8 Chase Continues.

* The countdown is on until Columbus and Detroit march into Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series one week from now on March 1 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

16.1 MILLION VIEWERS in NORTH AMERICA WATCHED 4 Nations championship game

Thursday’s epic rematch between longstanding rivals Canada and USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game garnered 16.1 million viewers across North America (9.3M in the U.S., 6.8M in Canada). The seven-game, best-on-best tournament averaged 6.5 million viewers across North America, up +256% from the 2016 World Cup of Hockey tournament.

REGULAR SEASON RESUMES on BUSY SATURDAY STACKED WITH NATIONAL TELECASTS

Today’s 14-game schedule starts with a pair of ABC Hockey Saturday matinees followed by four Hockey Night in Canada contests as the regular season resumes after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Only the Flames, Islanders, Lightning and Sharks are idle.

* Matt Boldy, Brock Faber and the Wild (33-19-4, 70 points) duel Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings (28-22-5, 61 points) at Little Caesars Arena, with Detroit holding the Eastern Conference’s final Wild Card spot entering play. Boldy and Larkin accounted for both of USA’s game-winning goals at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Raymond shared the team lead in scoring with three points in three games for Sweden.

* Sidney Crosby and the Penguins (23-25-9, 55 points) are pitted against Alex Ovechkin and the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals (36-11-8, 80 points) at PPG Paints Arena in Crosby’s first game since helping Canada clinch the 4 Nations Face-Off championship. Crosby (31-61—92 in 71 GP; 41-26-4 record) has the advantage for points, assists and wins through his 71 regular-season games versus Ovechkin (37-30—67 in 71 GP; 30-31-10 record), who resumes The Gr8 Chase and needs just 16 goals to pass Wayne Gretzky (894) for the most in NHL history. For more stats and storylines as the Capitals captain nears the NHL goals record, check out our #NHLStats Pack.

* Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (33-20-2, 68 points) are matched up versus Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin and the Hurricanes (33-19-4, 70 points) at Scotiabank Arena just two days after all four competed in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Marner ranks third in the NHL with 35 primary assists this season – he also had two Thursday, which were on the tying tally by Sam Bennett and tournament-clinching overtime goal by Connor McDavid.

* Brady Tkachuk, Jake Sanderson and the Senators (29-23-4, 62 points) square off with Patrik Laine and the Canadiens (25-26-5, 55 points) at Canadian Tire Centre, with Ottawa owning the Eastern Conference’s first Wild Card spot entering play. Tkachuk and Sanderson accounted for both of USA’s goals against Canada on Thursday, while Tkachuk’s three tallies at the tournament trailed only Nathan MacKinnon for the most among all players.

* Jordan Binnington could go head-to-head with 4 Nations Face-Off foe Connor Hellebuyck for the third time in a seven-day span when the Blues (25-26-5, 55 points) battle the League-leading Jets (39-14-3, 81 points) at Enterprise Center. Hellebuyck is 8-1-2 in 11 career regular-season appearances against Binnington (3-7-1 in 11 GP), but Binnington has a 4-2 record in six playoff games versus Hellebuyck (2-4 in 6 GP).

* Mark Stone and the Golden Knights (33-17-6, 72 points) joust Kevin Lankinen and the Canucks (26-18-11, 63 points) in a Pacific Division tangle at T-Mobile Arena. Stone will reunite with Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin after facing them in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, while Lankinen could contest his first regular-season game since backstopping Finland to an overtime win against Sweden on Feb. 15 and signing a five-year contract with Vancouver yesterday.

SEVERAL MORE STARS FROM 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SET TO SKATE SATURDAY

Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Zach Werenski and Mikael Granlund are also in action after shining at the 4 Nations Face-Off:

* MacKinnon and the Avalanche (33-22-2, 68 points) play the Predators (19-28-7, 45 points) at Bridgestone Arena in MacKinnon’s first game since being named MVP at the 4 Nations Face-Off. MacKinnon (21-66—87 in 67 GP) resumes play with a four-point lead on Leon Draisaitl (40-43—83 in 55 GP) in the Art Ross Trophy race.

* McDavid and the Pacific Division-leading Oilers (34-17-4, 72 points) face the Flyers (24-26-7, 55 points) at Wells Fargo Center after McDavid scored the tournament-clinching overtime goal in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. McDavid (357-696—1,053 in 694 GP) can become the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 700-assist milestone behind Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

* Werenski and the Blue Jackets (26-22-8, 60 points) battle the Blackhawks (17-31-7, 41 points) at Nationwide Arena, with Columbus sitting one point back of the Eastern Conference’s final Wild Card spot entering play. Werenski led all players with six points at the 4 Nations Face-Off and can become the fourth defenseman in NHL history with a 22-game home point streak, following Bobby Orr (25 GP from Oct. 13, 1974 to Jan. 23, 1975), Paul Coffey (23 GP from Nov. 27, 1985 to Feb. 24, 1986) and Phil Housley (22 GP from Oct. 27, 1991 to Feb. 4, 1992).

* Granlund and the Stars (35-18-2, 72 points) square off with the Devils (31-20-6, 68 points) at Prudential Center after Granlund generated three goals in three games with Finland during the 4 Nations Face-Off, including the overtime winner against Sweden on Feb. 15. Granlund (0-4—4 in 4 GP) can become the first player to record five assists through his first five games with Dallas since Jason Spezza from Oct. 9-18, 2014 (1-6—7 in 5 GP).

Seven days until 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

The countdown is on until Columbus and Detroit march into Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). The number of days remaining until the Blue Jackets’ outdoor game debut is seven, the same amount of open-air contests played by Columbus veteran James van Riemsdyk.

