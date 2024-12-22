NHL Morning Skate for December 22

* No lead was safe in the third period – Owen Tippett helped the Flyers put a bow on one of the rarest wins in NHL history while Leon Draisaitl capped one of the latest comeback victories in Oilers history.

* Patrik Laine continued his string of the success on the power play. He joined Yvan Cournoyer (11 in 1966-67 & 10 in 1965-66) and Owen Nolan (8 in 1995-96) as the third forward to score each of his first eight goals of a season on the man advantage (since 1933-34).

* Sportsnet, TVA Sports and NHL Network each will carry multiple games on the final Sunday before the holiday break, with two 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs rematches on Sunday’s slate as well as Utah (6-0-1) and Ottawa (6-0-0) aiming to extend lengthy streaks.

FLYERS AND OILERS RALLY TO SNATCH VICTORIES FROM JAWS OF DEFEAT

The Flyers (15-15-4, 34 points) and Oilers (20-11-2, 42 points) each faced notable obstacles in the third period – Philadelphia needing to overcome three separate deficits and Edmonton requiring a late game-tying goal – but both clubs skated away with two points after their notable performers rose to the occasion in crucial moments.

* The Blue Jackets took 2-0, 3-2, and 4-3 leads, but Owen Tippett (1-3—4) played a pivotal part in helping the Flyers score three game-tying goals in the third period before he eventually tallied the winner with 90 seconds remaining in overtime. Philadelphia, which netted three tying goals in the third period of a game for the third time in franchise history and second time since Jan. 1 (also March 26, 2024 and Oct. 16, 2001), became the first team in NHL history to accomplish the feat twice in same calendar year.

* Sharks rookie goaltender Yaroslav Askarov stopped 39 of Edmonton’s first 40 shots but Mattias Ekholm evened the score with 18 seconds remaining in regulation – the NHL’s fifth game-tying goal within the final 20 seconds this season – and set the table for Leon Draisaitl (1-0—1) and Connor McDavid (0-3—3) to combine on the winner 18 seconds into the extra frame.

* The victory, which featured the club score a game-tying goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation then a winning goal in the first 20 seconds of overtime for the sixth time in Oilers history and first since Nov. 28, 2022, matched the franchise’s fifth-latest comeback win (also tied at 59:42 on April 12, 1999). The club’s only later comeback victories occurred Jan. 29, 2006 (tied at 59:59), Nov. 28, 2022 (tied at 59:55), Jan. 24, 2013 (tied at 59:55) and Jan. 10, 2019 (tied at 59:52).

LAINE POWERS UP CANADIENS OFFENSE WITH ANOTHER POWER-PLAY GOAL

Patrik Laine accounted for one of five Montreal markers as he scored his second power-play goal against the Red Wings in as many nights – and eighth in nine games this season – to lead the Canadiens (14-16-3, 31 points) to victory. Laine (8-1—9 in 9 GP), expected to take to the ice in Montreal’s next game on Dec. 23, can become the fourth Canadiens skater in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to score at least nine goals through his first 10 games with the club alongside Pierre Turgeon (10 in 1994-95), Tyler Toffoli (9 in 2020-21) and Bobby Smith (9 in 1983-84).

* Laine tied the franchise mark for power-play goals in a month (8), a total only two other active skaters have equaled with their respective clubs: Sam Reinhart (10 in Jan. 2024) and Leon Draisaitl (8 in Nov. 2021 & Feb. 2019). Laine and the Canadiens still have four games remaining in December.

* Laine, who trails only Brayden Point (11) for the League lead in power-play goals, became the fifth player to score each of his first eight tallies with a franchise on the man advantage (since 1933-34), following Risto Siltanen (10 from 1985-86 – 1986-87 w/ QUE), Marek Zidlicky (10 in 2008-09 w/ MIN), Dwight Bialowas (8 from 1974-75 – 1976-77 w/ MNS), Victor Olofsson (8 from 2018-19 – 2019-20 w/ BUF).

SENATORS WITHSTAND CANUCKS RALLY TO CAPTURE SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

Quinn Hughes (1-2—3) helped the Canucks erase 2-0, 3-2 and 4-3 deficits, but Senators counterpart Jake Sanderson (1-2—3) collected his third point of the night with a game winner 15 seconds into overtime and helped Ottawa (18-13-2, 38 points) extend the NHL’s longest active win streak to six games.

* Sanderson, who netted the third-fastest overtime goal in franchise history behind Matt Duchene (0:07 on Jan. 5, 2018) and Josh Norris (0:09 on May 12, 2021), has collected six points during Ottawa’s six-game stretch since Dec. 11 – tied for the second most among all defensemen during that span.

LOOKING TO CLOSE THE CALENDAR YEAR WITH MORE SUCCESS

Rare feats and noteworthy performances highlighted an 11-game Saturday as the NHL inched closer to the conclusion of the 2024 calendar year – where players and goaltenders added to their respective totals.

* The NHL-leading Jets (24-10-1, 49 points) scored at least five goals in a game for the 11th time this season and Connor Hellebuyck, ready to represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, turned aside all 19 shots he faced to record his eighth regular-season shutout of 2024 and 41st of his career. He passed John Vanbiesbrouck and Frank Brimsek (both w/ 40) for the fourth most by an American goaltender in NHL history.

* Mathew Barzal (1-0—1) capped an Islanders six-goal outing as New York extended its winning streak against Toronto to five games dating to March 21, 2023. Barzal (16-34—50 in 58 GP) joined Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Noah Dobson as the fifth Islanders player to record at least 50 regular-season points in 2024. This marks the third time that the Islanders have had five 50-point scorers in a calendar year since 1994, following 2022 (5) and 1997 (5).

* Roman Josi collected an assist in regulation before Nashville won in overtime and improved to 2-0-1 on its four-game homestand. The Predators captain (22-58—80 in 75 GP) recorded his 80th regular-season point in 2024 and became the first European defensemen to record multiple 80-point calendar years (also 95 in 2022).

* Connor Bedard (1-2—3), who joined Eddie Olczyk (49) as the second Blackhawks teenager with at least 30 career goals, became the sixth active player to register at least eight career three-point games before turning 20 alongside Sidney Crosby (26), Connor McDavid (10), Patrick Kane (10), Patrik Laine (9) and Jeff Skinner (8). He also accompanied the Penguins captain and Oilers captain on a short list of teenagers in the NHL’s expansion era with at least 42 regular-season assists in a single calendar year.

MARKSTROM POSTS PERFECT GAME IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Saturday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates had notes on all 22 teams in action, including the Metropolitan Division-leading Devils (22-11-3, 47 points) who benefited from Jacob Markstrom’s 22nd career shutout and second in a New Jersey sweater. Markstrom, who will be representing Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, is now one perfect performance back of the most by a goaltender in their first season with the franchise (3: Vitek Vanecek in 2022-23, Cory Schneider in 2013-14 & Johan Hedberg in 2010-11).

QUICK CLICKS

* 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Finland team

* 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 United States team

* Kings, Capitals each enjoying results of Darcy Kuemper, Pierre-Luc Dubois trade

* Matt Rempe of Rangers to have in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety

* Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game

SUNDAY SLATE STARTS EARLY, WITH FOUR GAMES AVAILABLE ON SPORTSNET

Sportsnet programming will carry the slate on the penultimate day of play before the NHL’s holiday break, airing four of the six games beginning with two rematches from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (CAR at NYR & FLA at TBL). TVA Sports and NHL Network will carry two games apiece.

* The Panthers and Lightning will renew the “Battle of the Sunshine State” rivalry in the opener of a back-to-back, home-and-home set. The clubs have combined to claim three of the past five Stanley Cup wins and both rank among the top seven in terms of regular-season points percentage since 2019-20, with the reigning champion Panthers (5th; .648) holding the advantage over the Lightning (7th; .636). All three playoff series between the clubs have happened over that span, with Tampa advancing twice. Florida, however, eliminated Tampa en route to its first Stanley Cup last spring and also holds the advantage in recent regular-season meetings, winning 11 of the past 19 (FLA: 11-5-3; TBL: 8-11-0) including each of the past three in Tampa.

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON TO THE NHL’S FIRST NEW YEAR’S EVE OUTDOOR GAME

Before the ball drops in Times Square in New York City on Dec. 31, the puck will drop in another Original Six city as Chicago gets set to host the Discover NHL Winter Classic, the League’s first outdoor game to be played on New Year’s Eve. The Wrigley Field showdown between the Blackhawks and Blues will be the first Winter Classic rematch to date. NHL Stats has two Stats Packs to mark the occasion, with snapshots from each included below.

**#NHLStats Pack: Discover NHL Winter Classic**

* Blackhawks leading scorer Connor Bedard, 19, can become the third teenager to score a goal during an NHL outdoor game, after Auston Matthews (2-0—2) and Mitch Marner (1-0—1) both did so at 2017 Centennial Classic – one day before the first outdoor meeting between Chicago and St. Louis (2017 Winter Classic). A point on New Year’s Eve would make him the fourth teenager to find the scoresheet outdoors, following Matthews, Marner and Connor McDavid (0-1—1 at 2016 Heritage Classic).

* Blues leading scorer Jordan Kyrou had yet to make his NHL debut when St. Louis hosted Chicago for the 2017 Winter Classic, but five years later made an impact at the 2022 Winter Classic when he set the record for points in an NHL outdoor game (2-2—4). Kyrou can become the second player with at least five points in a span of two outdoor games (David Pastrnak: 4-1—5 in 2 GP; 2019 Winter Classic to 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe).

**2024 Year in Review by NHL Stats** (version 1)

* Published entering games of Dec. 20, the first of three versions of the annual Stats Pack includes a look back at the thrilling Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers, notes on the generational shift underway with the emergence of new young stars, veterans breaking or pursuing records that have stood for decades, and more highlights from the third year since 2017 in which the League welcomed a new franchise, with the Utah Hockey Club taking active winning (4-0-0) and point streaks (7 GP; 6-0-1) into a back-to-back home set before the holiday break. An updated version of the Stats Pack will be available Dec. 27 and again on New Year’s Day with the final recap.