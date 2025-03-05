NHL announces animated programming to engage fans worldwide

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced a variety of unique and exciting animated programs for the rest of the 2024-25 regular season, featuring numerous formats, content types and distribution partners.

NHL HOCKEYVERSE animated data visualizations represent a continuation of the NHL’s global efforts to feature innovative applications of NHL technology, such as NHL EDGE Positional Data, and deliver the game of hockey to fans of all ages in fun and engaging ways. Powered by Sony’s Beyond Sports’ cutting-edge technology, real-time data from NHL EDGE Positional Data merges with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations' optical tracking and is animated to bring every shot, save, pass, check, and goal to life in NHL animated programs.

The following is the schedule for the real-time presentation of the animated programs with content available on-demand on @NHL on YouTube and NHL.com after the initial airing.

March 11 : Previously announced, “Best Snow Day Ever,” a collaboration between the NHL, Boston Bruins and NESN, will air locally on March 11 at 7 p.m. ET on NESN+ and the NESN 360 app, alongside the main local broadcast of the Bruins-Panthers game on NESN. “Best Snow Day Ever” will bring kids on an imaginary snow day with no school where they follow Blades, the Bruins’ mascot, on an adventure as he’s transported into a snow globe of an imaginary Boston. The story incorporates an exciting mix of STEM-focused lessons, using hockey as a vehicle to make math, physics and science concepts come together in a way that is both fun and educational.

March 16: "NHL Showcase presented by Dr Simi+" will be broadcast in Spanish and air on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Max (US) and Sky Mexico (Mexico) and feature a real-time animated data visualization of the Colorado Avalanche-Dallas Stars game on TNT and truTV. Dr Simi+, a leading health and wellness company in Latin America expanding into the U.S. market, is the presenting sponsor of the program, which will be broadcast in Spanish and feature Dr. Simi, the iconic mascot of Dr. Simi+.

March 29: “Hockey Paradise,” a collaboration between the NHL and Tampa Bay Lightning will be carried locally on March 29 at 2 p.m. ET on the Tampa Bay Lightning app and website. The local broadcast of the Tampa Bay Lightning-New York Islanders game will air on FanDuel Sports Network. Floridian adventures with ThunderBug, the Lightning mascot, will unfold as the Lightning take on the Islanders in an animated environment featuring the buildings, beaches and water life of Tampa Bay. March 29 is also Tampa Bay Lightning Kids Day at Amalie Arena, and the Lightning will host a day of family-focused activations, including a free outdoor watch party for “Hockey Paradise.”

April 1 : “Music City Hockey in Smashville,” a collaboration between the NHL and Nashville Predators, will air locally on April 1 at 7 p.m. ET on NewsChannel 5 (WTVF) alongside the main Nashville Predators-Columbus Blue Jackets local broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. Predators mascot GNASH will go on an adventure with his Music City friends to watch a Predators hockey game.

April 13: Harvey's Mountain Classic," a collaboration between the NHL, Calgary Flames and Sportsnet, will air nationally in Canada on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet 360 and stream on Sportsnet+ alongside the main Calgary Flames-San Jose Sharks national broadcast on Sportsnet. Calgary Flames mascot Harvey the Hound has made it his mission to ensure his team experiences hockey at its purest by playing an outdoor game this season. Harvey will lead the team up to the Rocky Mountains of Alberta to a beautiful rink on a frozen lake where the conditions will be perfect to watch the Flames and explore the great outdoors. "Harvey's Mountain Classic" will be the first real-time, full-length NHL animated data visualization to be carried in Canada.

March 15 – April 16: The NHL and San Jose Sharks will collaborate on short-form animated content clips featuring goals and other notable game moments from Sharks games between March 15 – April 16. The content will be distributed across Sharks’ digital and social platforms as new and engaging content for their fans.

“The NHL continues to pioneer the use of data visualizations and animated programming,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “Building on the League’s past animated program successes, we are thrilled to announce another slate of groundbreaking animated data visualizations. As our NHL EDGE Positional Data technology continues evolving, we are excited to unlock new growth opportunities for the League, our Clubs, and media rightsholders. The expansion of this programming pushes the boundaries of creativity and technology, helping us grow hockey fandom with new and existing audiences at the local, national, and international levels.”

reviously announced, the League launched NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week this February, a first of its kind 30-minute animated program. The weekly show recaps an NHL regular-season matchup from the prior week in a fun, youth-centric program airing on Sportsnet in Canada, NHL Network in the United States, and on the NHL YouTube channel.

