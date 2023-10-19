2023 Heritage Classic to be latest in long tradition of ‘amazing’ NHL outdoor games

The original Heritage Classic drew 57,167 fans to Commonwealth Stadium despite bitterly cold temperatures that dipped to minus 22 with the wind chill. It will not be as cold this time, with the forecast calling for a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Heather Seutter, director of Commonwealth Stadium for the city of Edmonton, attended the first Heritage Classic.

“The younger version of myself was up in the upper deck in one of the very cold seats,” Seutter said, “and not only did we stay for one game, we stayed for two because the alumni played first and the Oilers and [Canadiens] played second. There were a lot of people here in Edmonton that were here for the first event and get to come back and see it 20 years later. To be able to see how the NHL has been able to grow and develop this event from just a hockey game to many other events that are going on in this city over the next two weeks is amazing.”

In addition to the game, there will be concerts around the city. Nickelback, the Canadian Music Hall of Fame rock group, will perform after the first intermission, and all-female Canadian band The Beaches will play a pregame concert at Clarke Stadium, located next to Commonwealth.

“We know that the weather is going to be so much better this year with the date of the game being in October,” Seutter said. “And we’re going to be able to celebrate the Battle of Alberta with the Oilers and the Flames here in the stadium.”

The 2023 Heritage Classic is one of four outdoor games scheduled for this season. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at T-Mobile Park, and the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will feature the Philadelphia Flyers facing the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17 and the New York Rangers taking on the New York Islanders on Feb. 18.

“Every year people come to us and tell us they want to do an outdoor game and we weigh a lot into it,” Matsuzaki said. “We try to accommodate everyone as best we can. The amount of technology that has gone into rink-building and how we’ve learned from each one of them, it’s allowed us to go a lot more places and schedule the games around certain things. It definitely has opened up a lot more possibilities around these games.”