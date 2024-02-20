NHL had 1st weather-related postponement 100 years ago

One hundred years later, the Ottawa Senators would not be snowbound on a train between Tampa and Sunrise, Florida, playing back-to-back games against the Lightning and Panthers on Monday and Tuesday.

But a century ago, the Senators’ Canadian National Railways train ground to a halt almost exactly midway between Ottawa and its Montreal destination, the tracks left impassible by the choking snow drifts of a blizzard.

Ottawa’s Feb. 20, 1924, game against the Montreal Canadiens would ultimately be postponed 24 hours, the first of 72 weather-related postponements charted by the NHL.

It’s among the great stories from the League’s early days, the Senators stranded on their train from 5 p.m. ET, almost four hours after it departed Ottawa on the 125-mile trip, until 3 a.m., when it finally was pushed into Hawkesbury, Ontario before continuing on to Montreal.

There was great anticipation in Montreal’s Mount Royal Arena for the Feb. 20 visit of the Senators, the defending Stanley Cup champions and a spirited rival of the Canadiens. Indeed, the arena was jammed to capacity with more than 6,000 fans, the game sold out two days previously. The crowd filled every promenade and box seat with a few daring youngsters having climbed into the building’s rafters for a better view.