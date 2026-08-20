NHL, FC Bayern Munich partnership to accelerate hockey growth in Germany

Affiliation 'sends a huge message' Oilers center, Cologne native Draisaitl says

NHL_FCBayern_presser

© Leonhard Simon/NHLI

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

MUNICH -- The NHL kicked off its most concerted foray into the German hockey market with the announcement on Thursday of a one-of-a-kind partnership with FC Bayern Munich, the country's biggest and most successful club soccer team. 

The multiyear partnership is designed to accelerate the growth of hockey in Germany and the development of FC Bayern in North America, create innovative fan engagement opportunities and connect two of the world's most iconic sports brands and passionate fan bases.

"Germany is a great market and (there are) great people here and we think the fan base can be built here, and this is a stepping stone to doing that," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday during a press conference at the club's training facility. "We want to continue to expand the presence of NHL games and our business in Europe.

"We realize we can't do it all at once, so we are prioritizing and we have announced that Germany is one of our priorities in building that fan base. We think it is the right country at the right time in terms of growing our business."

And FC Bayern is the right partner with its global reach. 

"The NHL is the best ice hockey league in the world. This is a strategic partnership that will benefit both sides," FC Bayern board member and CMO Rouven Kasper said. "It is intended to support the development of the NHL in Germany, while simultaneously further strengthening FC Bayern's presence and reach in North America. By bringing together two strong sports brands from different regions, we can develop unique synergies in sports and create a platform that will be valuable for both partners in the long term."

As part of the expansion of the NHL's footprint into Germany, the League has committed to having regular-season games here in each of the upcoming three seasons.  

This coming NHL season, Düsseldorf will host the 2026 NHL Global Series Germany on Dec. 18 and 20, at PSD Bank Dome, featuring two regular-season games between the Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks.

In 2027, Munich will host a pair of games at SAP Garden featuring the Boston Bruins and Munich native JJ Peterka against an opponent to be determined. Cologne will also host a set of games at Lanxess Arena featuring the Edmonton Oilers and Cologne native Leon Draisaitl, also against an opponent to be determined.

It's the first time NHL games will be played in each city. 

Draisaitl and Peterka were each at the press conference, joined by Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. Davies grew up in Edmonton and plays for the Canadian national team.  

"The fact that the NHL and FC Bayern are establishing this cooperation sends a huge message for Germany and the NHL," Draisaitl said. 

Davies, who cheers for the Oilers, has experienced the passion Canada has for hockey during his years in the Edmonton region and has seen the excitement soccer brings to Germany. 

He believes that these two forces joining together is a no-brainer.  

"FC Bayern is the absolute flagship when it comes to sports, especially football," Davies said. "That's why this partnership makes the most sense. Ice hockey and football represent sports at the highest level; there are mental and technical differences – but much is also the same. The euphoria of the fans, for example; the NHL, the Bundesliga, and FC Bayern are very similar in that respect.

"We athletes prepare in the same way, both physically and mentally. But they are a bit tougher than us when it comes to all the body checks they have to take."

As part of the agreement, the NHL and FC Bayern will collaborate on a range of fan-focused initiatives, including digital and social media campaigns, co-branded content and merchandise opportunities, street hockey events in Munich, watch parties, matchday activations at Allianz Arena, youth programming, hospitality experiences, and business networking events. The partners will also work together on player appearances, experiential activations, cross-promotional campaigns, and other community engagement and storytelling initiatives designed to create memorable experiences for hockey and football fans alike.

"Today is an incredible landmark moment for us as we enter the German market," said Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business. "When you partner with not just the best football club in Germany but one of the most recognizable brands in the world, I think it shows two things. One, the credibility of what we are trying to accomplish here and that we are very serious about the long-term opportunities in Germany. 

"It is also a unique partnership. This does not exist; a league invests and partners with a team in another sport. We believe the sport of football is a great way to attract the future of hockey fans. So, we couldn't be more thrilled. All and all, this has been an incredible experience for us and one that has exceeded our expectations."

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