NHL, FC Bayern Munich partnership to accelerate hockey growth in Germany

It's the first time NHL games will be played in each city.

Draisaitl and Peterka were each at the press conference, joined by Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. Davies grew up in Edmonton and plays for the Canadian national team.

"The fact that the NHL and FC Bayern are establishing this cooperation sends a huge message for Germany and the NHL," Draisaitl said.

Davies, who cheers for the Oilers, has experienced the passion Canada has for hockey during his years in the Edmonton region and has seen the excitement soccer brings to Germany.

He believes that these two forces joining together is a no-brainer.

"FC Bayern is the absolute flagship when it comes to sports, especially football," Davies said. "That's why this partnership makes the most sense. Ice hockey and football represent sports at the highest level; there are mental and technical differences – but much is also the same. The euphoria of the fans, for example; the NHL, the Bundesliga, and FC Bayern are very similar in that respect.

"We athletes prepare in the same way, both physically and mentally. But they are a bit tougher than us when it comes to all the body checks they have to take."

As part of the agreement, the NHL and FC Bayern will collaborate on a range of fan-focused initiatives, including digital and social media campaigns, co-branded content and merchandise opportunities, street hockey events in Munich, watch parties, matchday activations at Allianz Arena, youth programming, hospitality experiences, and business networking events. The partners will also work together on player appearances, experiential activations, cross-promotional campaigns, and other community engagement and storytelling initiatives designed to create memorable experiences for hockey and football fans alike.

"Today is an incredible landmark moment for us as we enter the German market," said Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business. "When you partner with not just the best football club in Germany but one of the most recognizable brands in the world, I think it shows two things. One, the credibility of what we are trying to accomplish here and that we are very serious about the long-term opportunities in Germany.

"It is also a unique partnership. This does not exist; a league invests and partners with a team in another sport. We believe the sport of football is a great way to attract the future of hockey fans. So, we couldn't be more thrilled. All and all, this has been an incredible experience for us and one that has exceeded our expectations."