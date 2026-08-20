Shoulder Check Showcase a hit for NHL Power Players 

Here is the story from Kaitlyn Bligh, 16, Sophie Knakal, 17, and Eva Liguori, 15.

Before the game even began, the area outside the arena was already buzzing with excitement. About two hours before puck drop, the scene was lively and energetic. Passionate fans came together, wearing jerseys from all 32 NHL teams, creating a fun and welcoming environment for all. Although fans from all different teams were there, the crowd felt united and close-knit. Everyone had come together to have fun and support an incredible cause: the #HT40 Foundation.

At the heart of Shoulder Check is the story of Hayden Thorsen, a hockey player who wore No. 40 but was remembered for far more than what he did on the ice. Hayden was known as someone who brought people together, a friend and leader who made a point of checking in on teammates and people close to him with a signature tap on the shoulder, making sure they knew they were not alone.

After Hayden died from suicide in his teens, that same spirit of kindness and connection became the inspiration for the #HT40 Foundation and, ultimately, Shoulder Check. The organization carried forward the way Hayden lived by encouraging young people to support one another through small actions that can have a much greater impact than they may realize.

The idea is captured in three simple principles that define the Shoulder Check movement: Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact. The message is especially meaningful within hockey, where a shoulder check normally means physical contact between opponents. Shoulder Check turns that idea into something completely different: making contact with someone because you care about them. Mental health struggles are not always visible, and sometimes reaching out to a friend, asking how they are doing, or simply reminding someone that you are there can make a difference. The organization’s goal is not to ask young people to have all the answers, but rather to create a culture where looking out for one another becomes second nature.