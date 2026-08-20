The Shoulder Check Showcase, an annual event to raise awareness for mental health, was held on July 30 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Three members of the NHL Power Players -- an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation -- attended the event on the campus of Sacred Heart University and wrote about their experience for NHL.com.
Shoulder Check Showcase a hit for NHL Power Players
3 members of League’s youth advisory board write about experience at charity event
© Kaitlyn Bligh
Here is the story from Kaitlyn Bligh, 16, Sophie Knakal, 17, and Eva Liguori, 15.
Before the game even began, the area outside the arena was already buzzing with excitement. About two hours before puck drop, the scene was lively and energetic. Passionate fans came together, wearing jerseys from all 32 NHL teams, creating a fun and welcoming environment for all. Although fans from all different teams were there, the crowd felt united and close-knit. Everyone had come together to have fun and support an incredible cause: the #HT40 Foundation.
At the heart of Shoulder Check is the story of Hayden Thorsen, a hockey player who wore No. 40 but was remembered for far more than what he did on the ice. Hayden was known as someone who brought people together, a friend and leader who made a point of checking in on teammates and people close to him with a signature tap on the shoulder, making sure they knew they were not alone.
After Hayden died from suicide in his teens, that same spirit of kindness and connection became the inspiration for the #HT40 Foundation and, ultimately, Shoulder Check. The organization carried forward the way Hayden lived by encouraging young people to support one another through small actions that can have a much greater impact than they may realize.
The idea is captured in three simple principles that define the Shoulder Check movement: Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact. The message is especially meaningful within hockey, where a shoulder check normally means physical contact between opponents. Shoulder Check turns that idea into something completely different: making contact with someone because you care about them. Mental health struggles are not always visible, and sometimes reaching out to a friend, asking how they are doing, or simply reminding someone that you are there can make a difference. The organization’s goal is not to ask young people to have all the answers, but rather to create a culture where looking out for one another becomes second nature.
© Kaitlyn Bligh
Festivities such as interactive hockey games, free food trucks, and eye-catching merchandise were very popular. The custom Shoulder Check merchandise was provided by Here For You Clothing. This brand helps normalize conversations about mental health. Additionally, Here For You Clothing donates 10 percent of its proceeds to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Food trucks were a hit after many fans drove long distances to attend and needed to fuel up before the game. The hockey-themed games were very popular among younger fans, who took the sticks into their own hands and had the opportunity to try the sport they love most! However, the most sought-after pregame activity was definitely the red carpet experience.
As soon as the doors swung open, fans ran to the barricades and swarmed the area in hopes of getting autographs from their favorite players. Within seconds, prime spots along the barricades were taken. The players came out one by one, with fan favorites such as Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers, Trevor Zegras of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Chris Kreider of the Anaheim Ducks making their appearances in style. They each spent plenty of time with the fans, taking selfies and signing jerseys, hats, pucks, cards, and even shoes! Each player spent about 15-20 minutes on the carpet, making sure fans had plenty of opportunities to interact with them. The players could not have been more kind, welcoming, and generous with their time. Their actions represented the true meaning of Shoulder Check and the #HT40 Foundation.
© Sophie Knakal
It was such an inspiring experience seeing everyone come together to help spread such an important message. The atmosphere inside the arena was incredible, especially since this was the first year that Shoulder Check was held at Sacred Heart University. Additionally, Sacred Heart’s recently built Martire Family Arena provided several pop-up areas throughout the venue. On the concourse, there was a mini Hockey Hall of Fame setup, which included trophies such as the Hart Memorial Trophy and Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, along with several other trophies that are part of NHL history. There was also more merchandise from Here For You Clothing and free giveaways from NHL Network inside the arena.
Also on the concourse, a jersey raffle gave fans the opportunity to win game-used jerseys from the Shoulder Check event. There were also other autographed items from players such as James Hagens of the Boston Bruins and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens. The proceeds from the raffle went to the #HT40 Foundation.
Before the puck dropped at the Shoulder Check Showcase, that message became something everyone in the arena could take part in. Fans, players, and everyone in attendance were asked to place their left hand on the right shoulder of the person standing to their left. Together, the entire arena repeated, “Reach Out. Check In. Make Contact.” For a few moments, thousands of strangers became connected by one simple gesture. It demonstrated exactly what Shoulder Check stands for.
Once the game started, the arena became electric with fans rooting for their favorite players. Who was going to win? Team Prentiss or Team Shattenkirk? Players showed off impressive skills and scored plenty of goals while supporting an amazing cause. It was exciting to see players reunite with former teammates, including Kreider with his former New York Rangers teammates Rempe, J.T. Miller and Adam Fox. Several former Boston College players also took the ice together, including Gabe Perreault and Drew Fortescue of the Rangers, Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals and Cutter Gauthier of the Ducks.
Additionally, Professional Womens Hockey League players Jules Constantinople and Madison Samoskevich joined the action. It was a high-scoring game, with Team Shattenkirk ultimately earning the win. No matter who won, all the players came together at the end to help spread such an important message.