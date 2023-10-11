Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

FORWARD

Zach Benson, LW, BUF

6 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Buffalo Sabres rookie skated with elite center Tage Thompson and left wing Jeff Skinner on the top line and first power play for most of this preseason and had seven points (four goals, three assists), one power-play goal and 12 shots on goal in six preseason games. Even if he plays more of a secondary role in his first season, he could bring exposure to potent forwards like Dylan Cozens, Alex Tuch and/or breakout candidate JJ Peterka.

Jonathan Drouin, LW, COL

29 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Colorado Avalanche wing had four assists, three on the power play, and eight shots on goal in four preseason games. He has been reunited with elite center Nathan MacKinnon (led NHL with 77 even-strength points last season); they played on the same line for Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Matt Coronato, RW, CGY

6 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Calgary Flames rookie had seven points (four goals, three assists) and 14 shots on goal in six preseason games. Coronato, who’s skating on the second line with center Nazem Kadri and first power play with potential bounce-back forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Elias Lindholm, could give the Flames a new wrinkle under new coach Ryan Huska.

Ryan Donato, C, CHI

4 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Chicago Blackhawks forward scored a goal on four shots on goal in their season-opening win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Donato is playing on the top line and first power play with generational rookie Connor Bedard and bounce-back candidate Taylor Hall, giving Donato a chance to shatter his previous NHL career high in goals (16 with Seattle Kraken in 2021-22).

Ryan O’Reilly, C, NSH

17 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: O’Reilly had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) and four shots on goal in his Nashville Predators debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. He’s playing on the top line with injury bounce-back candidate Filip Forsberg and young forward Juuso Parssinen (25 points in 45 games last season) and also brings exposure to elite defenseman Roman Josi on the first power play.

Kaapo Kakko, RW, NYR

11 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The New York Rangers wing saw time on the top line with elite forwards Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad in the preseason under new coach Peter Laviolette and was tied for their lead in goals (two) and points (three in four games). Kakko had NHL career highs in goals (18), assists (22), points (40) and plus/minus (plus-12) last season and could have a much higher ceiling with consistent usage in the top six, which he didn’t have under previous coaches Gerard Gallant and David Quinn.

Matthew Poitras, C, BOS

2 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Boston Bruins rookie led them with five points (three goals, two assists) in five preseason games. He is starting the season at center on the third line with Morgan Geekie and Trent Frederic and could take advantage of the void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who retired this offseason.

---

DEFENSEMAN

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, FLA

12 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: With top defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad still recovering from shoulder injuries, Ekman-Larsson is starting the season on the Florida Panthers’ top pair with Gustav Forsling and first power play with high-scoring forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Ekman-Larsson has had two 20-goal seasons (23 in 2014-15; 21 in 2015-16).

Calen Addison, MIN

8 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Minnesota Wild defenseman led NHL rookies in power-play points (18 in 62 games) last season and could take on a bigger role at even strength in his second season, especially in the absence of injured Jared Spurgeon (upper body; week to week).

---

GOALIE

Jonas Johansson, TBL

47 percent rostered in Yahoo Fantasy

Fantasy spin: The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie stopped 28 of 31 shots faced in their season-opening win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and had two shutouts in three preseason games. He will likely be the starter with elite option Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery) out for 8-10 weeks.