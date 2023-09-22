Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds

NOTES: Players are listed in order of latest NHL.com top 250 rank, but some may be worth reaching for earlier based on position scarcity, ceiling/floor or other trends. Players who fall to a later pick or round in any situation should be prioritized ahead of the three options listed for any particular pick. These suggestions are for standard snake drafts.

ROUND 1

1. Connor McDavid

2. Leon Draisaitl

3. Nathan MacKinnon

4. Nikita Kucherov, David Pastrnak, Jack Hughes

7. Matthew Tkachuk or Jason Robertson

9. Mikko Rantanen or Auston Matthews

11. Kirill Kaprizov or Sidney Crosby

ROUND 2

13. Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson or Alex Ovechkin

16. Cale Makar, Igor Shesterkin or Ilya Sorokin

19. Mitchell Marner or Elias Pettersson

21. Adam Fox, Andrei Vasilevskiy or Jake Oettinger

24. Brayden Point or Roope Hintz

ROUND 3

26. Mika Zibanejad, Jack Eichel or Artemi Panarin

29. William Nylander, Steven Stamkos or Tim Stützle

32. Rasmus Dahlin or Erik Karlsson

34. Brad Marchand or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

36. Roman Josi, Alexandar Georgiev or Connor Bedard

ROUND 4

39. Linus Ullmark or Dougie Hamilton

41. Sebastian Aho or John Tavares

43. Miro Heiskanen, Evan Bouchard or Quinn Hughes

46. Kyle Connor, Zach Hyman or Matt Boldy

