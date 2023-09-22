Latest News

Fantasy hockey draft strategy: first four rounds

Targets for each pick in early stages of standard pool; season preview podcasts

Sid-and-Ovi
By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com provides fantasy hockey draft strategy for the first four rounds at each spot in a standard, non-keeper league for the 2023-24 season.

NOTES: Players are listed in order of latest NHL.com top 250 rank, but some may be worth reaching for earlier based on position scarcity, ceiling/floor or other trends. Players who fall to a later pick or round in any situation should be prioritized ahead of the three options listed for any particular pick. These suggestions are for standard snake drafts.

ROUND 1
1. Connor McDavid
2. Leon Draisaitl
3. Nathan MacKinnon
4. Nikita Kucherov, David Pastrnak, Jack Hughes
5. Kucherov, Pastrnak or J. Hughes
6. Kucherov, Pastrnak or J. Hughes
7. Matthew Tkachuk or Jason Robertson
8. M. Tkachuk or J. Robertson
9. Mikko Rantanen or Auston Matthews
10. Rantanen or Matthews
11. Kirill Kaprizov or Sidney Crosby
12. Kaprizov or Crosby

ROUND 2
13. Brady Tkachuk, Tage Thompson or Alex Ovechkin
14. B. Tkachuk, Thompson or Ovechkin
15. B. Tkachuk, Thompson or Ovechkin
16. Cale Makar, Igor Shesterkin or Ilya Sorokin
17. Makar, Shesterkin or Sorokin
18. Makar, Shesterkin or Sorokin
19. Mitchell Marner or Elias Pettersson
20. Marner or Pettersson
21. Adam Fox, Andrei Vasilevskiy or Jake Oettinger
22. Fox, Vasilevskiy or Oettinger
23. Fox, Vasilevskiy or Oettinger
24. Brayden Point or Roope Hintz

ROUND 3
25. Point or Hintz
26. Mika Zibanejad, Jack Eichel or Artemi Panarin
27. Zibanejad, Eichel or Panarin
28. Zibanejad, Eichel or Panarin
29. William Nylander, Steven Stamkos or Tim Stützle
30. W. Nylander, Stamkos or Stützle
31. W. Nylander, Stamkos or Stützle
32. Rasmus Dahlin or Erik Karlsson
33. Dahlin or E. Karlsson
34. Brad Marchand or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
35. Marchand or RNH
36. Roman Josi, Alexandar Georgiev or Connor Bedard

ROUND 4
37. Josi, Georgiev or Bedard
38. Josi, Georgiev or Bedard
39. Linus Ullmark or Dougie Hamilton
40. Ullmark or Hamilton
41. Sebastian Aho or John Tavares
42. Aho or Tavares
43. Miro Heiskanen, Evan Bouchard or Quinn Hughes
44. Heiskanen, Bouchard or Q. Hughes
45. Heiskanen, Bouchard or Q. Hughes
46. Kyle Connor, Zach Hyman or Matt Boldy
47. Connor, Hyman or Boldy
48. Connor, Hyman or Boldy

Other players to consider in first four rounds: Andrei Svechnikov, LW/RW, CAR; Nico Hischier, C, NJD; Clayton Keller, LW/RW, ARI; Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS; Josh Morrissey, D, WPG
