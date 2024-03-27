Mailbag: Race for Presidents' Trophy; Marner's future with Maple Leafs

Here is the March 27 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on X. Send your questions to @drosennhl and @NHLdotcom, and tag it with #OvertheBoards.

Who do you predict wins the Presidents' Trophy and why? -- @nyrprpokemon

The New York Rangers.

The Rangers have the easiest schedule of the seven teams who are all within three points of each other (Rangers, 100 points; Boston Bruins 99; Vancouver Canucks, 98; Florida Panthers, 97; Colorado Avalanche, 97; Carolina Hurricanes, 97; and Dallas Stars, 97).

The Rangers have 10 games remaining, six at home. Two of their remaining nine opponents were in a playoff position entering Tuesday (at Colorado on Thursday, home against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 11). They also play the New York Islanders twice, the Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, New Jersey Devils, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators once each. On top of the friendly schedule, the Rangers are 15-1-1 against their remaining nine opponents this season (not including the game against the Flyers on Tuesday, a 6-5 overtime victory).

Defensemen Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body) and Erik Gustafsson (upper body) did not play Tuesday, but the Rangers are not alone in the injury department. Trouba and Lindgren could be back soon. The Rangers also have a game in hand on the Hurricanes, which could come in handy.

With Auston Matthews and William Nylander locked up for the Maple Leafs, if they fail to reach the Eastern Conference Final, would this be the time to move Mitch Marner knowing he has one year left on his deal? -- @punmasterrifkin

No. The Maple Leafs need to re-sign Marner before next season. He's too important. If Marner was just another player who puts up points but has limitations in other areas of the game, particularly away from the puck, then the answer would probably be yes. If that were the case, he'd be replaceable, maybe not at the same level of production but at least close to it and with a player making less money than the $10.9 million he makes annually. Marner, though, is the Maple Leafs’ do-everything forward. He plays big minutes, handles tough matchups, plays on the power play AND the penalty kill, and he does it all well. He's a Selke Trophy-type of player. Last season, he finished third in the voting for the trophy that goes to the best defensive forward. He could win it one day. You don't trade players like that unless you're getting back equal value. For the Maple Leafs, they can't win a trade involving Marner unless they're getting back an elite No. 1 defenseman who, like Marner, is in his prime, 26 years old going on 27. So, if you can tell me they're getting Quinn Hughes for Marner then I'm all for it. But that's not happening. Cale Makar? Nope. Adam Fox? Nope. Rasmus Dahlin? I doubt it. Noah Dobson? That seems unlikely.

The most realistic thing for the Maple Leafs to do is sign Marner to a long-term contract before next season and project their NHL salary cap out from there with the likelihood that he and fellow forwards Matthews and Nylander will account for roughly $38 million starting in 2025-26. But the salary cap is going up. It's projected to be $87.7 million next season. It could be north of $90 million by the time Marner's new contract begins. Forward John Tavares will either be off Toronto's cap entirely or making less than his current $11 million by then. His contract also expires after next season. Marner is too valuable to the Maple Leafs to move on from him regardless of what happens this season.