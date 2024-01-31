Mailbag: Rangers' Deadline options without Chytil; Nylander's worth

Of the teams already in playoff position, which ones might stumble in the last portion of the season and may miss the playoffs? Conversely, of those teams not in playoff position right now which ones might get hot and make a serious run? -- @MrEd315

The Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings are already stumbling.

The Kings have a chance to go into the NHL All-Star break feeling somewhat better if they can defeat the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, BSW, TVAS), but they've looked broken for too long. They are 2-8-6 since Dec. 28. They come out of the break playing the red-hot Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 10 before going on a four-game east coast road trip. There is inner fighting, players calling out each other and a coach saying it's fair to question his job security. It could get worse.

The St. Louis Blues have won five of their past six games to play their way into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, but it's too small of a sample size to believe it's sustainable. They must maintain it through February to buy them as a contender. They were a .500 team before they got hot. They could easily return to being a .500 team coming out of the break.

The Flyers have lost five in a row, and it makes you feel like the honeymoon is over. It lasted a while, but they were punching above their weight class for half the season. They play hard but now they don't have their No. 1 goalie, Carter Hart, who is on a leave of absence. Are they running out of gas playing their hard, grinding style? They don't win with finesse. They don't skill their way to wins. They have skill, but they win hard and that's hard to do for 82 games. They could be a seller regardless of where they are in the standings. They're building for a brighter future and won't be smitten by immediate success. Falling out of the race in the next month could actually help the Flyers sell to their fans the idea of being sellers this season.

Keep an eye on the New York Islanders and, if they can ever get healthy, the New Jersey Devils to take Philadelphia's spot. The Detroit Red Wings could be vulnerable, or at least more vulnerable, than the Maple Leafs at this point. The Red Wings, though, have been playing well of late and seem to be on an upward trend. The Islanders are 1-2-1 under new coach Patrick Roy, but you can see them already playing tighter defensively. If they can marry that with an up-tempo, push-the-pace offense, you'll see them flourish.

The wild-card spots appear up for grabs in the Western Conference. If the Kings continue to plummet and the Blues return to being a .500 team, the next two up are the Nashville Predators and Seattle Kraken. The Predators have goalie Juuse Saros, who is good enough to carry them into a hot streak. They also have cap space and draft capital, which is exactly what you need to make a splash in the trade market. They should do that. The Kraken are streaky, and with a four-game road trip coming out of the break and seven of their last nine games of the season on the road, it calls into question their ability to make a run up the standings. The timing for extended road trips isn't great.