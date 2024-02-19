NHL EDGE stats: Luke Hughes sets top skating speed by defenseman this season

Devils rookie eclipses mark by Flames’ Weegar; 7th fastest at position in 3 seasons of data

By Pete Jensen
By Pete Jensen

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes reached the fastest max skating speed by an NHL defenseman this season at 23.63 miles per hour in the first period of their 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

The 20-year-old rookie eclipsed the mark held by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who previously had the position’s top max skating speed at 23.61 MPH in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27, 2023. Hughes has the seventh-fastest skating speed by a defenseman through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data.

Luke Hughes hits the top skating speed this season by a defenseman during the Devils' Stadium Series game against the Flyers

Hughes ranks in the 98th percentile in max skating speed this season. Owen Tippett of the Philadelphia Flyers has the top max skating speed among NHL forwards this season at 24.21 MPH, which he set late in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hughes is also among the League leaders in speed bursts over 20 MPH (126; 91st percentile) and total skating distance (175.06 miles; 93rd percentile) in his first season.

Hughes did not have a point in the outdoor game against the Flyers but had two shots on goal and ranks second among NHL rookies in average ice time (21:09) behind Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (25:05). Hughes leads rookie defensemen in goals (eight) and power-play points (12) this season.

