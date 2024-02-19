NHL EDGE stats: Luke Hughes sets top skating speed by defenseman this season

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes reached the fastest max skating speed by an NHL defenseman this season at 23.63 miles per hour in the first period of their 6-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.
The 20-year-old rookie eclipsed the mark held by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, who previously had the position’s top max skating speed at 23.61 MPH in the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 27, 2023. Hughes has the seventh-fastest skating speed by a defenseman through three seasons of NHL EDGE stats data.