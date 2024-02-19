NHL EDGE stats: Luke Hughes sets top skating speed by defenseman this season

Hughes ranks in the 98th percentile in max skating speed this season. Owen Tippett of the Philadelphia Flyers has the top max skating speed among NHL forwards this season at 24.21 MPH, which he set late in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Jan. 10.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Hughes is also among the League leaders in speed bursts over 20 MPH (126; 91st percentile) and total skating distance (175.06 miles; 93rd percentile) in his first season.

Hughes did not have a point in the outdoor game against the Flyers but had two shots on goal and ranks second among NHL rookies in average ice time (21:09) behind Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (25:05). Hughes leads rookie defensemen in goals (eight) and power-play points (12) this season.