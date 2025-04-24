EDGE stats: Impact of Landeskog’s return to Avalanche

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we take a look at the advanced stats surrounding Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog's return.

Gabriel Landeskog's long-awaited return for the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday came with some EDGE stats highlights, and his track record of prowess in other advanced metrics could give them an advantage as their Western Conference First Round series continues against the Dallas Stars.

Although the Avalanche are trailing 2-1 in their best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series after a 2-1 overtime loss in Game 3, the 32-year-old wing completed his first game in 1,032 days after recovering from a lingering knee injury; he didn’t have a shot attempt but played 13:16 and led Colorado with six hits.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Landeskog had an even-strength offensive zone time percentage of 45.2 in his season debut, ranking in the 86th percentile among forwards this postseason, and a rate of 45.8 at all strengths, ranking in the 85th percentile.

The Avalanche captain also had two speed bursts of 20-plus mph, reaching a max skating speed of 21.18 mph at 16:59 in the third period of Game 3. For context, Landeskog’s mark ranks above the League's forward average this postseason (21.02 mph), and his max skating speed of the puck and player tracking era (since 2021-22) came during the 2021-22 regular season (22.80 mph).

It was a welcomed sight for the Avalanche to see their longtime playoff performer back in the lineup for the first time since they won the Stanley Cup in 2022. Landeskog, who has 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists) in 70 career playoff games, was an EDGE stats standout during Colorado’s championship run.

During the 2022 playoffs, Landeskog was among the EDGE stats leaders among forwards and, in some categories, the entire NHL:

• Tied for 4th in entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (26)

• Tied for 3rd in entire NHL in high-danger goals (6)

• Tied for 6th in midrange goals (3)

• Tied for 7th in entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage (48.8); tied for fourth among forwards

• Led entire NHL in power-play offensive zone time percentage (67.3)

• 7th among forwards in total skating distance (66.02 miles)

• 4th among forwards in even-strength skating distance (57.43 miles)

Landeskog is a two-time 30-goal scorer and has had more than a point per game twice in his NHL regular-season career (75 in 73 games during 2018-19 season; 59 in 51 games during 2021-22 season). During the 2021-22 regular season, Landeskog also had well-rounded underlying numbers (with rankings below among forwards):

• 95th percentile in offensive zone time percentage (46.3)

• 95th percentile in high-danger goals (19)

• 89th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (71)

• 82nd percentile in top skating speed (22.80 mph)

Although Landeskog’s offensive usage this postseason remains unclear given his recent injury history, he has checked enough EDGE stats boxes in his career to suggest he could be an X-factor in their chances of winning another championship if he stays in the lineup.

