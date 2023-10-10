Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:

Projected lineups | Top 250

Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

---

TUE. OCT. 10

Player to watch for goal: Connor Bedard, F, CHI (at PIT) -- Fresh off an impressive preseason (five points, 16 shots on goal in four games), Bedard is expected to make an immediate impact for the Chicago Blackhawks in his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the Canadian Hockey League in points (143 in 57 games), goals (71), shots on goal (360) and points per game (2.51) playing for Regina of the Western Hockey League last season and is the leading contender for the Calder Trophy this season. The Blackhawks, who scored the fewest goals per game (2.46) in the League and allowed the fifth most (3.65) last season, will rely heavily on Bedard, defenseman Seth Jones and wing Taylor Hall (acquired from Boston Bruins).

Player to watch for assist: Ivan Barbashev, F, VGK (vs. SEA) -- His line with center Jack Eichel and wing Jonathan Marchessault (reigning Conn Smythe winner) was the most valuable 5-on-5 trio in fantasy last postseason and a big reason the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup. Barbashev, acquired by the Golden Knights in a trade with the St. Louis Blues before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, was tied for fourth in the NHL in even-strength points (16) during the playoffs and tied for ninth in assists (11). Barbashev could reach new regular-season heights after signing a five-year contract this offseason to stay with Vegas, and the Seattle Kraken had the third worst team save percentage (.886) in the NHL last season.

Player to watch for power-play point: Erik Karlsson, D, PIT (vs. CHI) -- The reigning Norris Trophy winner is expected to make his Pittsburgh debut after becoming the first defenseman to reach the 100-point mark since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. Karlsson led the NHL at the position in points (101 in 82 games), goals (25) and assists (76) last season and has a high fantasy ceiling again on Pittsburgh’s top man-advantage unit with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang. The Karlsson trade should boost the Penguins, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and had the 14th best power-play percentage (21.7) in the NHL, and the Blackhawks were tied for the fourth most shots on goal allowed per game (33.6) last season

Player to watch for saves: Jonas Johansson, G, TBL (vs. NSH) -- The Lightning goalie is expected to start in their season opener against the Nashville Predators in the absence of elite goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (back surgery; out 8-10 weeks). Johansson had the NHL's best save percentage (.979) in the preseason and two shutouts in three games. He has sneaky upside for the Lightning, who ranked eighth in the NHL in goals per game (3.41) last season. Johansson had two wins and a .932 save percentage in three games for the Colorado Avalanche last season.