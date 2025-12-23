NHL debuts new marketing spot 'AI Can't NHL'

NEW YORK -- Today, the National Hockey League (NHL) drops the latest spot in its season-long campaign, “The Next Golden Era Is Now.”

The new spot, titled “**AI Can’t NHL,**” offers a hockey-centric take on one of today’s most talked-about cultural phenomena – the AI revolution. Created in partnership with agency Highdive, the ad builds on this season’s campaign by engaging with the current cultural zeitgeist and contrasting the real-world rise of AI with the game and its star players.

Featuring four of the NHL’s brightest young stars – Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild – the spot opens on the conclusion of a presentation about how AI will impact all professions. One by one, the players raise their hands, asking pointed questions that highlight the unique skills and instincts that artificial intelligence can never replicate – showing audiences the true irreplaceable human element at the heart of the game.

“AI Can’t NHL” is the third spot in this season’s campaign, following “Work From Home,” and “Day in the Life.”

The spot will make its television debut tonight during NHL on TNT’s coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Toronto Maple Leafs game at 4 p.m. ET and the New York Rangers-Washington Capitals game broadcast at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.