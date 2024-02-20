NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (Feb. 20, 2024) – National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman today affirmed the five-game suspension that was assessed to Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig during NHL Game No. 812 in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Commissioner Bettman heard Rielly’s appeal of the original decision, assessed Feb. 13, at a hearing on Feb. 16.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period. Rielly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The Commissioner’s complete ruling is available here.

