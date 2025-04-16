NHL, Chipotle announce multiyear North American partnership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., and NEW YORK – To celebrate the 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today a "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" program that will offer a ) deal on entrees to in-restaurant diners who wear a hockey jersey on Monday, April 21 after 3:00pm local time. The promotion is valid at all participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada.

See here for a Hockey Jersey BOGO hype video featuring some of Chipotle’s biggest athlete superfans: https://youtu.be/eKbblbnxMzA.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer, back for the fifth consecutive year, has become a yearly tradition to kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs and celebrate hockey fans in the U.S. and Canada,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle.

Chipotle Extends NHL Partnership

Chipotle and the NHL announced today an extension of their multiyear North American partnership, maintaining Chipotle’s title as the official Mexican-themed quick service and fast-casual restaurant of the NHL. Chipotle will continue receiving prominent brand exposure through the League’s corner in-ice brand positions for all U.S. and Canadian Stanley Cup Playoffs games and through virtual slot in-ice ads and Digital Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s award-winning and advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during national U.S. Stanley Cup Playoffs game broadcasts and at tentpole NHL events, such as NHL Winter Classic®. Chipotle and the NHL will continue collaborating to engage fans and consumers in fun and creative ways across Chipotle and NHL-controlled broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, and at marquee NHL events. Chipotle became an Official NHL Partner in 2021.

As part of the extension, Chipotle will be an official partner of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) for the first time, enabling the brand to work with more NHL Players on future brand campaigns and content series. Chipotle became an official NHL partner in 2021.

“Extending our partnership with the NHL and adding the NHLPA will help us grow alongside this dynamic League,” said Brandt. “‘Chipper,’ as the hockey community likes to call Chipotle, is the premier restaurant destination for players and fans who are craving real food.”

“We are excited to celebrate the success of our relationship with Chipotle and continue to engage our passionate fans and Chipotle consumers,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “Our extension will see a continued emphasis on collaboration with Chipotle to deliver unique and compelling fan promotions, creating new ways for our fans to interact with our great game.”

“We are thrilled to officially join Chipotle in this multiyear partnership with the NHL to activate and highlight players in Chipotle campaigns,” said Devin Smith, NHLPA Senior Director, Sponsorship and Player Marketing. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bring more players to the forefront as part of Chipotle marketing and advertising and working together with both the NHL and Chipotle to evolve and grow this partnership.”

The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing customer. Valid only on April 21, 2025, after 3:00pm local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. and Canada Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. The NHL is not a sponsor of this offer.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. ©NHL 2025. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players’ Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,700 restaurants as of December 31, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit CHIPOTLE.COM.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Lear more about the NHL here.

About the National Hockey League Players’ Association

The National Hockey League Players’ Association, established in 1967, is a labor organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labor relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA Goals & Dreams fund was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 25 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 40 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $26 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.