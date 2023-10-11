NHL Buzz: Arvidsson out at least 2 games for Kings with lower-body injury

Los Angeles Kings

Viktor Arvidsson will be out at least the first two games of the season for the Kings because of a lower-body injury, including their season opener against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

Following the morning skate, coach Todd McLellan said the forward would also miss the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Arvidsson was injured in practice Monday, and general manager Rob Blake described his status as "day to day" on Tuesday.

Arvidsson had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 77 games last season.

With Arvidsson out and forward Arthur Kaliyev serving the first of a two-game suspension for kneeing Anaheim Ducks forward Chase De Leo in a preseason game Oct. 3, the Kings will dress 11 forwards and six defensemen. -- Dan Greenspan

Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano will not play for the Avalanche in their season opener at the Kings on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX) because of a neck injury.

Cogliano sustained two fractures of a vertebrae in his neck against the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on a hit from behind by Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. Cogliano returned to play in the third period but missed Game 7 when the Avalanche were eliminated.

Cogliano is no longer wearing a non-contact jersey in practice since Sunday, and the forward participated in the morning skate Wednesday.

Cogliano had 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) in 79 games last season. -- Dan Greenspan

Vegas Golden Knights

William Carrier will not play for the Golden Knights at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m., SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1, TVAS) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward will not travel with the team after sustaining the injury in a 4-1 victory against the Kraken on Tuesday. Carrier had three shots on goal in 5:09 of ice time. He set career highs in goals (16) and points (25) last season for the Golden Knights.

"He's getting looked at a little further than he did last night," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. -- Paul Delos Santos

Ottawa Senators

Josh Norris will not play in the Senators' regular-season opener at the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS) because of a shoulder injury.

Norris, a center who hasn't played since re-injuring his shoulder Jan. 21, practiced Tuesday and took part in the morning skate Wednesday but has not been cleared for contact. Forward Zack MacEwen is day to day with an upper-body injury and not expected to play, leaving the Senators to dress 11 forwards and six defensemen.

"For one game, you can do it," Senators coach D.J. Smith said Tuesday. "If there are whistles, icings, that makes it significantly easier. I think when you run into a situation, maybe, where you play seven minutes straight, six minutes straight, five minutes straight of no-whistle hockey, that's where it gets a little tricky."

Restricted free agent center Shane Pinto is currently without a contract because of Ottawa's salary cap situation. If Norris were to be placed on long-term injured reserve, that would free up enough space to sign Pinto, but Smith anticipates Norris playing "very soon." -- Callum Fraser

Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett is doubtful for the season opener at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, BSFL) because of a lower-body injury.

"I would list him as longer than day to day," coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. "He is doubtful for the opener. I would say he misses a couple weeks, maybe."

Bennett played 9:43 and did not have a point in a 6-3 preseason win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Thursday.

The 27-year-old forward had three points (one goal, two assists) in three preseason games. -- Derek Van Diest

Anaheim Ducks

Leo Carlsson did not practice Tuesday and is day to day with a lower-body injury.

The 18-year-old rookie center was injured during practice Friday when he fell during a drill and slid into the end boards.

Carlsson is not on injured reserve, so it's possible he could play for the Ducks in their season opener at Vegas on Saturday.

The No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson had one assist in five preseason games.

Anaheim claimed forward Ross Johnston from the New York Islanders on Tuesday; forwards Isac Lundestrom (Achilles, out four months) and Alex Killorn (broken finger, out 4-6 weeks) will begin the season on injured reserve. -- Dan Arritt

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov will start the season on injured reserve.

The forward had surgery in July for a torn ACL in his right knee sustained in a 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights on March 11. He wore a yellow no-contact jersey throughout preseason practices, but did not play in any of Carolina's exhibition games.

"We kind of hoped that he would be ready," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Tuesday. "He certainly looks good and everything, but that's not something where you want to rush him back. He's close, but he's not ready. So, we will go without him for a while."

The Hurricanes host the Senators in the season opener for each team Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN1, RDS).

Svechnikov was tied for second on the Hurricanes with 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games prior to his injury last season and was selected to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time.

"The medical staff has a certain criteria he's got to reach with his strength and obviously he's not quite there," Brind'Amour said. "Obviously you watch him and you can't tell that anything is there, but you just can't take a chance."

Brind'Amour was uncertain whether Svechnikov would travel with the team on Carolina's six-game road trip following the home opener.

"Probably not. We'll see," Brind'Amour said. "He's real close. Its' got to be right. We're leaving on Thursday or Friday, so I don't anticipate that happening. … We played without him a lot at the end of the year and obviously through preseason. Next guy up and you keep going and be hopeful he returns soon." -- Kurt Dusterberg