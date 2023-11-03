Latest News

Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

NHL Buzz: Hart, Couturier day to day for Flyers, won't play against Sabres

Greig, Kastelic doubtful for Senators; Liljegren to miss 'significant time' for Maple Leafs

Carter-Hart

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Philadelphia Flyers

Carter Hart and Sean Couturier are each day to day and will not play for the Flyers at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN1).

Hart, a goalie, sustained a mid-body injury in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday, leaving the game in the first period after making three saves on five shots. He is 4-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout this season.

Cal Petersen was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and is expected to back up Samuel Ersson against the Sabres.

Couturier, a forward, has a lower-body injury. He took a maintenance day Tuesday but played Wednesday. Flyers coach John Tortorella said the injury occurred during the game.

Couturier has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games this season and prior to this season, last played a game in Dec. 2021 because of a back injury that required surgery.

Ottawa Senators

Centers Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic are each "doubtful for the next few games", Senators coach D.J. Smith said Thursday.

Each left a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Greig was injured midway through the first period after he crashed into the boards awkwardly attempting a hit. Kastelic had to be helped off the ice early in the second period after he lost an edge and fell into the boards.

The Senators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1. BSSUN) before visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren is expected to miss "significant time" with an injury, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Thursday.

The defenseman left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday with 41 seconds left in the first after slamming into the corner boards feet first while tied up with Boston forward Brad Marchand.

Liljegren has one assist in 10 games this season and is averaging 17:56 of ice time per game.

Toronto next plays Saturday when they host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SN360, SNO, SNW, SNP, MSG-B, NHLN).