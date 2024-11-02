NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust skated on an individual basis Saturday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury Oct. 26.

The forward is on injured reserve and remains week to week.

Rust, normally right wing on one of the top two lines, has four points (three goals, one assist) in eight games this season. He scored in a 4-3 loss Oct. 26 but left favoring his right leg in the third period after battling with Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Hoglander along the boards.

In the past two games without Rust, Evgeni Malkin has moved from second-line center to left wing on the first with center Sidney Crosby. Rickard Rakell, who leads Pittsburgh with six goals in 12 games, has been the right wing.

Malkin is expected to play against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNE, CITY, TVAS). He participated in an optional morning skate after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday.

The Penguins (4-7-1) had lost six straight (0-5-1) before Crosby scored twice in a 2-1 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

"When you go through a skid like we went through, that's not an easy experience for any of us," Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. "Our players are proud guys. They're accomplished guys. When it doesn't go the right way, nobody feels it more than them." -- Wes Crosby