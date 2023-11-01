NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils

Minnesota Wild

Matt Boldy is expected to return for the Wild when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN).

The forward missed seven games with an upper-body injury, sustained in the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 14. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games this season.



“[Getting injured] the second game of the year obviously stinks,” said Boldy, who was third in scoring for Minnesota last season with an NHL career-high 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games. “You wait all summer. But there’s a lot more hockey to be played."

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon also practiced with the group for the first time Wednesday. The captain has yet to make his season debut, sustaining an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5. Spurgeon was placed on long term injured reserve Oct. 25 and would be eligible to return when the Wild host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

“He’s progressing,” coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll see. Obviously, this is his first four or five drills and then he got off -- it was planned – so we’ll just move along and see how it progresses and hopefully get him in sooner rather than later.”

Evason said forward Frederick Gaudreau, who did not travel on Minnesota's recent three-game road trip due to an upper-body injury, has yet to start skating and is out indefinitely. -- Jessi Pierce