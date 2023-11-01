Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild against Devils
Blackhawks' Hall skates on his own; Levi back in uniform for Sabres
© David Berding/Getty Images
Minnesota Wild
Matt Boldy is expected to return for the Wild when they host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSWI, BSN).
The forward missed seven games with an upper-body injury, sustained in the third period of a 7-4 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 14. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in two games this season.
“[Getting injured] the second game of the year obviously stinks,” said Boldy, who was third in scoring for Minnesota last season with an NHL career-high 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 81 games. “You wait all summer. But there’s a lot more hockey to be played."
Defenseman Jared Spurgeon also practiced with the group for the first time Wednesday. The captain has yet to make his season debut, sustaining an upper-body injury during a preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 5. Spurgeon was placed on long term injured reserve Oct. 25 and would be eligible to return when the Wild host the New York Rangers on Saturday.
“He’s progressing,” coach Dean Evason said. “We’ll see. Obviously, this is his first four or five drills and then he got off -- it was planned – so we’ll just move along and see how it progresses and hopefully get him in sooner rather than later.”
Evason said forward Frederick Gaudreau, who did not travel on Minnesota's recent three-game road trip due to an upper-body injury, has yet to start skating and is out indefinitely. -- Jessi Pierce
Chicago Blackhawks
Taylor Hall skated on his own Wednesday for the first time since the forward re-aggravated a left shoulder injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 21.
“We’re going to have a gym day (Thursday), and a little bit more video stuff and then get back on the ice Friday," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "So we’re hoping he’ll either skate tomorrow for another test and try it with us (on Friday) or just do the gym day with the guys and try it with us on Friday and see how it goes.”
Hall originally sustained the injury when he was hit by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo in the first minute of the second period of Chicago’s 3-1 loss Oct. 11.
The 31-year-old left at 8:24 of the second period of the Blackhawks’ 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Oct. 21. He came back to start the third, but his last shift came with 7:07 remaining. Hall was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 24.
Defenseman Alex Vlasic did not practice Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol after taking a hit from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss Friday. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Buffalo Sabres
Devon Levi is expected to dress when the Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B).
The goalie, who returned to practice Tuesday, has been out with a lower-body injury and hadn’t skated with Buffalo since participating in an optional morning skate Oct. 21.
The Sabres did not announce a starting goalie Wednesday but Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was in the starter's crease for an optional morning skate, which Levi also took part in.
"I'm very happy for him and very happy for us," Buffalo coach Don Granato said Wednesday. "I think we'll have a better goaltender coming back by virtue of the experience he gained through this process. It's nice to see him back, it's nice to see 'Upie' playing well as well. He took advantage of the opportunity, he was ready for it, and he's looked more comfortable each day out. I'm pretty happy with both those guys, the direction they're going."
Levi started each of the first four games of the season and is 1-3-0 with a 3.26 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.
“We'll see what happens,” Levi said after practice Tuesday. “I'm getting ready as if I’m playing. It's up to the coaches, but I'll be ready.” -- Heather Engel
New York Islanders
Scott Mayfield could return for the Islanders when they visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN).
The defenseman, who has missed seven games with a lower-body injury, participated in a full practice Wednesday. He was hit in the left ankle with a slap shot by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin in a season-opening 3-2 win against the Sabres on Oct. 14.
“We'll see tomorrow,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said regarding his availability for Thursday. “He had a good practice today, so we'll see how he feels.”
After re-joining New York for an optional morning skate ahead of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils on Oct. 20, Mayfield did not join a team skate until Monday. -- Stefen Rosner
Boston Bruins
Matthew Poitras will remain with the Bruins and not be returned to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League.
The 19-year-old forward has five points (three goals, two assists) in nine games. Once he plays his 10th game, likely against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS), this season will count against the three-year, entry-level contract (average annual value of $870,000) he signed with the Bruins on May 5.
"His play, he earned it," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. "We're comfortable with him. There's still no guarantees he's here the rest of the year, but we feel that the way he's progressed that, for the time being, he's going to be a Bruin."
Poitras was a second-round pick (No. 54) in the 2022 NHL Draft.
"We see the hockey IQ, we see the skill, we see the vision," Montgomery said. "But if you don't compete, don't have natural second and third effort, especially at a young age, it's hard to stay in this league. And that's been the quality that has been the best quality as to why we think he's earned this." -- Joe Pohoryles