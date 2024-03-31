NHL Buzz: Thomas recalled by Kings, could make debut on Monday

Forward has 43 points in 61 AHL games; Wright promoted by Kraken

Akil Thomas

Los Angeles Kings

Akil Thomas was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut when the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, BSW).

The 24-year-old forward has 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 61 games this season, his fourth with Ontario.

Thomas was a second-round pick (No. 51) by Los Angeles at the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Kings placed forward Alex Turcotte (upper body), who last played March 19, on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Seattle Kraken

Shane Wright was recalled from Coachella Valley of the AHL on Sunday.

The 20-year-forward, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, has 43 points (20 goals, 23 assists) in 56 AHL games this season.

Wright was held without a point in three games for Seattle earlier this season from Nov. 9-13. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in eight NHL games last season.

The Kraken (30-30-13) are 14 points behind the Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

New York Rangers

Defenseman Jacob Trouba returned for the Rangers’ 8-5 win at the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The New York captain had missed 11 games since March 4 with a lower-body injury and resumed practicing this past week.

Trouba was held off the score sheet and has a 24-game goal drought, dating to Jan. 4 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He went 14 games without a goal prior to that.

Trouba has 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 61 games this season. He scored eight goals while playing all 82 games last season.

Defenseman Erik Gustafsson missed his third straight game Saturday because of an upper-body injury. -- Alan Robinson

