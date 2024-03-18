NHL Buzz: Sergachev of Lightning skates for 1st time since injury

Montreal Canadiens

David Reinbacher was assigned to Laval of the American Hockey League by the Canadiens on Monday.

The 19-year-old defenseman prospect became the highest-selected Austrian defenseman ever, and tied Thomas Vanek (Buffalo Sabres, 2003) as the highest from Austria when Montreal selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Reinbacher had 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 35 games this season for Kloten in the Swiss National League.

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen missed a second straight game when the Hurricanes won 7-2 at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

The forward also did not play in a 5-4 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday because of an upper-body injury.

“We’re hoping (he is available at some point during the week),” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday. “… We will see Tuesday. I don’t think his [injury] is going to be long term.”

The Hurricanes visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+) before hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Teravainen, who had played all of Carolina’s games this season until Saturday, has 47 points (21 goals, 26 assists) in 66 games.

The Hurricanes (42-20-6) are second in the Metropolitan Division, four points behind the first-place New York Rangers. -- Dave McCarthy

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Jarnkrok is week to week for the Maple Leafs after sustaining a hand injury in a 6-2 win against the Flyers on Thursday.

He left the game with 13:37 remaining in the second period after sliding into the boards in the neutral zone and did not return.

Jarnkrok was replaced on a line by Pontus Holmberg at right wing with left wing Tyler Bertuzzi and center Auston Matthews.

Forward Mitchell Marner missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain when Toronto lost 5-4 to Carolina on Saturday. He skated on his own Thursday and Friday but did not skate Saturday or Sunday.

Marner is third on the Maple Leafs with 76 points (25 goals, 51 assists) in 62 games.

Toronto (38-19-9), which is third in the Atlantic Division, visits Philadelphia on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS). -- Dave McCarthy