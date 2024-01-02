NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Buffalo Sabres

Kyle Okposo is week to week with a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators and played through it.

“It’s one of those injuries that if you can tolerate the pain and get through it but you know that the next morning, the next day, the inflammation is going to lock up, it’s going to seize up, whatever the terminology," Sabres coach Don Granato said. “He gutted it the last little bit of the game, and you knew what was coming from that point.”

Okposo, the Sabres captain, has 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 38 games. He’s scored all his goals in the past 19 games, and his five since Dec. 7 leads Buffalo in that stretch.

“Obviously there’s a concern there for him, first of all,” Granato said. “But he’s been playing better and better. Certainly, the last 15 games he’s had a really great stretch. He’s a competitor, ultra-competitor. He’s obviously the leader we know, and those are two areas that we’ve talked a lot about.

“It’s incredible, the game that Zemgus Girgensons is back is the exact game that Kyle Okposo is now going to be out. I talked a lot about how nice it’ll be to have both of them in because we haven’t had both of them in for quite some time with that in mind, that competitive guy, that experienced guy that knows how to play the game hard and direct. That’s unfortunate because as a tandem … they’re even better. So, yeah, it’s another challenge.” -- Heather Engel

Pittsburgh Penguins

Bryan Rust is expected to be a game-time decision for the Penguins when they host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

The forward was a full participant at the morning skate, taking rushes at second-line right wing with center Evgeni Malkin. He is eligible to return to the active roster after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury while on long-term injured reserve.

Pittsburgh is 7-2-1 since Rust last played Dec. 6.

“It’s easier to be watching when the team’s winning games and the team is getting points,” Rust said. “If it was the other way around, you’d try to get back in there quickly, it would be a bit frustrating. Obviously, the team’s putting together some wins and doing some good things.

“Just hoping to, when I do get back in there, to make my best mark to help this team keep winning.”

Rust has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 22 games this season, mostly at right wing on the first line.

Rickard Rakell, who has replaced Rust next to first-line center Sidney Crosby, has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past five games after having four assists in his first 18 this season. -- \Wes Crosby \

Carolina Hurricanes

Jesper Fast will not play for the Hurricanes when they visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG) because of an upper-body injury.

The forward left in the first period of a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday after taking a check to the head from forward Noah Gregor.

"He is going to be out, that I know, but I don't know how long," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday. "I didn't really look at [the hit] too closely but obviously it's a hit to the head and everyone takes that real serious now. Not that we didn't before, but it's a lot different now."

Fast has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) playing all 37 games for Carolina this season. He will be replaced by Brendan Lemieux, who last played Dec. 9. Lemieux has two goals in 11 games. -- David Satriano