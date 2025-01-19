NHL Buzz: Ullmark on Senators' 3-game road trip

Sergachev ‘banged up a bit’ for Utah; Hintz day to day for Stars

Linus Ullmark

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark traveled with the Senators for their three-game road trip that begins Sunday at the New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, RDS, TSN5, MSGSN).

"He's coming on the road. ... We're still day by day,” coach Travis Green said of Ullmark following a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Ullmark, a goaltender, has not played since leaving after the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22 with a tweaked back. Heading into that game, the 31-year-old was 8-0-1 with a .954 save percentage and 1.43 goals against average in his previous nine starts.

Green did not rule out rookie Leevi Merilainen making his sixth consecutive start Sunday at Prudential Center. Merilainen is 3-0-1 with a .971 save percentage and a 0.74 goals against average in his past four games.

"I will consider everything,” Green said.

Ottawa (23-18-4) visits the New York Rangers on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday. -- Callum Fraser

Utah Hockey Club

Mikhail Sergachev did not play in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

The defenseman did attend Utah’s morning skate but left the ice early.

"He's banged up a little bit, but it should be day to day," coach Andre Tourigny said.

Sergachev leads Utah defenseman in goals (eight), assists (22) and points (30), and leads the team in ice time per game (25:45). He had an assist in a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Utah acquired Sergachev in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 29 for defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2025. -- Matt Komma

Dallas Stars

Roope Hintz is day to day because of an upper-body injury and missed his second straight game when the Stars lost 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The forward left a 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 7:25 of the first period and did not return after taking a hit from Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews. He took one shift after the hit and exited 6:53 into the game.

Hintz also did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

He has 27 points in 42 games this season and leads the Stars with 19 goals. He is averaging 16:54 of ice time per game and missed one game earlier this season with an undisclosed injury, a 6-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 27. -- Taylor Baird

