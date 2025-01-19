NHL Buzz: Ullmark on Senators' 3-game road trip

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Ottawa Senators

Linus Ullmark traveled with the Senators for their three-game road trip that begins Sunday at the New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, RDS, TSN5, MSGSN).

"He's coming on the road. ... We're still day by day,” coach Travis Green said of Ullmark following a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Ullmark, a goaltender, has not played since leaving after the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22 with a tweaked back. Heading into that game, the 31-year-old was 8-0-1 with a .954 save percentage and 1.43 goals against average in his previous nine starts.

Green did not rule out rookie Leevi Merilainen making his sixth consecutive start Sunday at Prudential Center. Merilainen is 3-0-1 with a .971 save percentage and a 0.74 goals against average in his past four games.

"I will consider everything,” Green said.

Ottawa (23-18-4) visits the New York Rangers on Tuesday and Boston on Thursday. -- Callum Fraser