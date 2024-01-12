NHL Buzz: Oettinger returns for Stars, could start tonight

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger will return to the lineup when the Stars host the Nashville Predators on Friday (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSW, NHLN).

It will be the first game the goalie has dressed for since sustaining a groin injury in a 5-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 15.

Coach Peter DeBoer didn't say if Oettinger or Scott Wedgewood would start Friday; the Stars also play at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Dallas went 7-3-2 in the 12 games Oettinger missed, with Wedgewood making 11 starts and rookie Matt Murray making the other.

"Those discussions are, do you play [Oettinger] at home or do you give him an extra day?" DeBoer said Thursday. "We have a pregame skate [Friday] at home, which we won't in a back-to-back in Chicago. All of those factors go into that decision. One game there's a potential for a lot more shots and maybe the other game, who knows? You make those kinds of plans and sometimes they backfire and Chicago puts up 50, so you don't know. But all those things are discussed."

Oettinger is 11-7-2 with a 2.93 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 21 games this season. -- Taylor Baird

Minnesota Wild

Forward Kirill Kaprizov, goalie Filip Gustavsson and defenseman Jonas Brodin each took part in the morning skate ahead of the Wild hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday (8 p.m. ET; BSNX, BSWI, NBCSP+, SN, TVAS).

It was the first time any of them skated with the group since being injured; Brodin (upper body) has missed 15 games and Kaprizov (upper body) and Gustavsson (lower body) each has missed seven.

Minnesota coach John Hynes said none are expected to play Friday, but have the potential to return in either of the Wild's following two home games, against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday and the New York Islanders on Monday.

“[Gustavsson], Kirill and Brodin are all in the same boat,” Hynes said. “Heavy workload, doing extra now, see how they respond to that and then we’ll see where they’re at.”

Hynes said it’s possible Gustavsson could start Saturday; Marc-Andre Fleury is 1-6-0 in six straight starts since Gustavsson was injured. Minnesota recalled rookie goalie Jesper Wallstedt, who made his NHL debut in a 7-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Gustavsson is 10-9-2 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 22 games this season. -- Jessi Pierce

Pittsburgh Penguins

Reilly Smith could be out longer-term because of an upper-body injury.

The forward continues to be evaluated after he was injured during a 4-3 overtime loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. Smith was absent from an optional practice Friday.

“Listen, Reilly’s a good player,” Sullivan said. “He helps us in so many ways. He’s not an easy guy to replace.”

Smith left after taking a hit from Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov at 8:22 of the first period, returning later in the period. He did not come back to start the second.

The Penguins will play without Smith against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO).

Smith recently was shifted to left wing on the third line after starting the season as second-line left wing with center Evgeni Malkin.

“It’s unfortunate that Reilly got hurt last night because we would’ve liked to have seen that develop further,” Sullivan said. “We liked the prospects of that and the balance that provides for us.”

The 32-year-old has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 40 games this season, his first with the Penguins. Smith has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past 30 games since beginning the season with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his first 10. -- Wes Crosby

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov is in concussion protocol after the goalie left at 12:55 of the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, following a collision with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom.

Antti Raanta, who made three saves in relief of Kochetkov on Thursday, is expected to start against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PNC Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO). He's 8-5-2 with a 3.27 goals-against average, .862 save percentage and one shutout in 17 games (14 starts).

The Hurricanes will recall Yaniv Perets from Norfolk of the ECHL to serve as the backup. The first-year pro dressed for four games in December but has yet to make his NHL debut.

Carolina already is without goalie Frederik Andersen, who is dealing with blood clotting issues. The 34-year-old last played Nov. 2, when he made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. He is 4-1-0 with a 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage in six starts this season.

Kochetkov has emerged as the Hurricanes' No. 1 goalie in Andersen's absence; he's 11-7-3 with a 2.58 GAA, .900 save percentage and one shutout in 23 games (21 starts).

Carolina brought in free-agent goalies Jaroslav Halak in November and Aaron Dell in December on professional tryout (PTO) deals, but did not sign either of them.

“We've got to deal with what we have here," Brind’Amour said. “That's about all I can comment on because I don't have an answer for you." -- Kurt Dusterberg

Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones said he expects to return for the Blackhawks against the Dallas Stars on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, NBCSCH).

The defenseman has missed 15 games since sustaining a shoulder injury in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Dec. 10.

"It was an SC (sternoclavicular joint), kind of where your collarbone connects to your sternum here, so that popped up," Jones said Friday. "So, I had doctors telling me four weeks, no contact. It wasn't what I expected, because when I was first told, they said it was two weeks. We took a closer look, and it was double that time. It (stinks) sitting out. Whether the team's winning or losing, it (stinks) sitting out and watching. So, I'm happy I can get back into the lineup tomorrow."

Jones has 11 assists in 27 games this season and is leading the Blackhawks in ice time per game (25:25).

"I think players always give you a boost when they come back, because they're excited," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said. "Obviously he's a good player, so we're looking forward to it." -- Tracey Myers

Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark is day to day and did not dress when the Bruins lost to the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

The goalie sustained a lower-body injury at 2:40 of overtime in Boston's 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday.

The injury occurred when Ullmark stretched in an attempt to make a glove save on Coyotes forward Logan Cooley's wrist shot from the slot, which sailed over the crossbar.

Ullmark, who made 32 saves prior to the injury, had to be helped off the ice by two teammates. Jeremy Swayman then allowed a goal on the first shot he faced, scored by Arizona forward Nick Schmaltz, at 4:04 of overtime.

Swayman started Thursday and was backed up by Brandon Bussi, who was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League.

The Bruins visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN) and Ullmark will travel with the team, coach Jim Montgomery said.

New York Islanders

Casey Cizikas will be out week to week for the Islanders after sustaining a lower-body injury during a 5-2 loss against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.

The center blocked a shot from Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek off his left leg at 3:44 of the first period. He returned at the end of the period but left the game at 1:41 of the second after taking two shifts.

"He's a big part of the group," New York coach Lane Lambert said prior to a 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. "His motor is always running, so guys are going to have to replace him somehow, and certainly we have the ability to do that. [His absence] affects a couple of different areas for us, but as we've done and we'll continue to do with our defensemen, whoever else is out, it's a next-man-up mentality."

Cizikas leads Islanders forwards in short-handed ice time per game (2:06) and has won 52.1 percent of his face-offs.

The Islanders, who visit the Nashville Predators on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, BSSO), also are without defensemen Ryan Pulock (lower body) and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), and goalie Semyon Varlamov (lower body). -- Stefen Rosner