NHL Buzz: Greig could return for Senators against Rangers on Tuesday

Ottawa Senators

Ridly Greig could return from a lower-body injury against the New York Rangers at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

"We're hopeful that he can go," Senators coach D.J. Smith said Monday. "I'll wait for the official go-ahead, but we're thinking he'll play."

Greig has missed 10 games since he awkwardly crashed into the boards when attempting a hit in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 2. He took reps at center with Mathieu Joseph and Dominik Kubalik on the third line in practice.

"Ridly plays hard every night,” Smith said. "He makes it hard on the other team, their [defensemen], he gets under them at the net, he can make plays in transition. He just gives an element that, to me, we're missing a little bit."

Captain Brady Tkachuk and defenseman Thomas Chabot each missed practice for maintenance but will play Tuesday. The Senators could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen like they did Saturday, a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken.

"We'll make that call, but it's all going to come down to who's healthy," Smith said. "If guys are 50-50, do we need an extra guy if [someone] gets hurt early? Those are the determining factors." -- Callum Fraser

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pierre-Olivier Joseph took part in an optional morning skate, but the Penguins defenseman is still recovering from a lower-body injury and not expected to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSP).

Joseph will miss his 14th consecutive game and 19th in the past 20 since Oct. 18.

Forward Noel Acciari (lower body) did not skate and will miss his second straight game but is traveling with the Penguins as they start a three-game road trip.

"I wouldn't anticipate him playing on this trip, but I don't think he's going to be [out] an extended period of time," coach Mike Sullivan said. "That's my understanding."

Forward Rickard Rakell (upper body) and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (lower body) also are traveling and beginning to skate. Each will miss his seventh straight game since they were injured Nov. 19.

Forward Matt Nieto (lower body) is not traveling.

Alex Nylander was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Sunday, but the forward is unlikely to play Monday. -- Adam Kimelman