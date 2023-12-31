NHL Buzz: Chabot to return from fractured tibia when Senators host Sabres

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will return from a fractured tibia when the Senators host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; TSN5, MSG-B).

"It's good to have one of our top defensemen back,” interim coach Jacques Martin said. “I think he can really help on our power play and 5-on-5. I just feel it gives us more depth; I think it gives us a defensive core where we can play six guys and balance the ice time a little better."

The 26-year-old defenseman missed 12 games after catching a rut and hyperextending his leg during a 2-0 win against the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 2. Chabot practiced Saturday in a regular contact jersey for the first time since sustaining the injury. He was paired with Jake Sanderson.

"I've skated the last few days and everything's went well,” Chabot said. “Tested every way possible to see if everything was all right, and everything's good to go.

“It's always fun coming back. And on the 31st, on the eve of a new year, it's always a fun atmosphere. The building's going to be loud and it's going to be fun to be a part of."

Chabot’s fractured tibia was his second long-term injury of the season. He missed 10 games after breaking his hand in a 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Oct. 26. He said the timing of the second injury led to “frustration” and “disappointment.”

"You go through one rehab, play two games, feel great, you think you're back for good, and next thing you know, halfway through the second game that happens,” Chabot said. “It's hard and most of it is hard mentally, I think. You're just right back on the rehab program and the guys keep on playing and you're kind of back on your own schedule. It's never easy, but you've just got to put your mind to it and get in the right place and put in the work."

Chabot has four assists in nine games this season. -- Callum Fraser

New York Islanders

Scott Mayfield could return when the Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN) after an eight-game absence.

“He’s a game-time decision,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said.

The 31-year-old landed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 11, after sustaining an upper-body injury late in their 4-3 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Mayfield returned to practice Wednesday and was activated off injured reserve Sunday.

He has missed 15 games this season, including seven games after sustaining a lower-body injury in their season-opener against the Buffalo Sabres.

Goalie Ken Appleby was returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday, which opened a roster spot for Mayfield.

Adam Pelech, who was placed on long-term injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury in the first period of a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 24, traveled with the Islanders and took part in his first team skate Sunday since being sidelined.

Pelech was eligible to be activated Dec. 19.

Semyon Varlamov, who suffered an undisclosed injury in relief of Ilya Sorokin in a 7-0 loss to the Penguins on Dec. 27, also traveled and took part in the morning skate. -- Stefen Rosner

Chicago Blackhawks

Taylor Raddysh was placed on injured reserve Saturday after the forward sustained a groin strain in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The 25-year-old played 0:58 in the game, exiting at 4:59 of the first period. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 35 games this season and is averaging 16:12 in ice time per game.

Raddysh will miss a minimum of seven days, with Jan. 5 the earliest he could return.

Boris Katchouk was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The 25-year-old forward has four points (two goals, two assists) in 17 games with the Blackhawks this season. -- Taylor Baird

New York Rangers

Filip Chytil has returned home to Czechia for a "reset" in his recovery from an upper-body injury, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday.

The 24-year-old forward has been out since sustaining the injury Nov. 2 in a 2-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes. The native of Kromeriz, Czechia has six assists in 10 games.

“Fil’s progressing slowly,” Laviolette said. “It’s an opportunity for him to head home, reset, continue to move forward and when he comes back, we’ll welcome him back with open arms. I think just from the progression standpoint and things not moving quick, it was just a different avenue to try and push things along.”

Chytil had an NHL career-high 22 goals, 23 assists and 45 points in 74 games last season.

“I think we’re hopeful that he will be back,” Laviolette said. “Just where things were at here, we’re trying a different approach, a different avenue. This is more just a reset to go home and take a different look at it.” -- Derek Van Diest