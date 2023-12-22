NHL Buzz: Kakko, Chytil resume skating for Rangers

Forwards were each injured last month; Thompson day to day for Vegas

New York Rangers

Kaapo Kakko has skated on his own three of four times in the past week as he attempts to return from a lower-body injury.

The 22-year-old forward was injured in a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 27.

Coach Peter Laviolette said forward Filip Chytil, out since Nov. 2 with an upper-body injury, is also skating on his own.

“Kaapo is skating on his own and they’re improving,” Laviolette said after the Rangers’ morning skate ahead of their game against the Edmonton Oilers at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN). “I understand it’s been a slow process, especially with ‘Fil,’ but getting better.

“I think when it comes to getting a player, Kaapo, Fil, anybody, [Adam Fox], whatever, there’s a progression to what it is. That doesn’t necessarily mean tomorrow, the next progression is skating with us. So there’s progressions inside of that. So we’re working on those progressions.”

The Eastern Conference-leading Rangers (22-7-1) are 7-3-0 without Kakko in the lineup. The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has three points (two goals, one assist) in 20 games this season.

Chytil, 24, has six assists in 10 games. – Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Vegas Golden Knights

Logan Thompson is day to day with an upper-body injury and did not play for the Golden Knights in a 5-4 loss to Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

The goalie played against the Carolina Hurricanes in a 6-3 loss on Tuesday but was removed at 4:44 of the third period against giving up his sixth goal.

Jiri Patera, who made 10 saves in relief of Thompson, made 31 saves in the loss Thursday.

Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said there's no immediate timetable for Thompson's return. He is 10-5-3 with a 2.71 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 19 games (17 starts) this season.

Vegas is also without Adin Hill, who is 10-2-2 with a 1.93 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

"We've got some untested goaltenders going in there and we've got to play well in front of them," Cassidy said. "Every team goes through different parts of the year when you get tested. That's what we're doing right now." -- Corey Long

Toronto Maple Leafs

Mark Giordano won't return before next week, although the Maple Leafs defenseman participated in the morning skate prior to their 9-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

It was the first time Giordano skated with Toronto since he broke his finger against Florida on Nov. 28. He has missed the past nine games.

“It is encouraging,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “Great to see him out (on the ice). He’s been progressing very well. He won’t play here before Christmas. The timeline points more towards him being day to day as we return from the Christmas break.”

Toronto plays the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday before the NHL holiday break; their first game following the break is against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 27.

Giordano, who was on a fourth pairing with William Lagesson at the morning skate, has five points (one goal, four assists) and is averaging 17:52 of ice time in 20 games. -- Heather Engel

