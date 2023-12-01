NHL Buzz: Chabot back for Senators against Blue Jackets

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot will play for the Senators against the the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, TSN5, RDS) after missing 10 games because of a broken right hand.

"Obviously very excited," the defenseman said Thursday. "There's nothing worse than sitting upstairs and watching the guys go out there and battle. You just want to be out there with them."

He is expected to be paired with Artem Zub.

The Senators were 5-5-0 without Chabot.

"When you lose one of your top players certainly it hurts, but for that length of time, there were some games we held it together but we're certainly a much better team with him here," coach D.J. Smith said Friday.

Chabot has three assists and averages 24:19 of ice time in seven games this season.

He said it won't take long to acclimate to the pace of playing again.

"Fortunately enough that with the injury I had, I've been skating for a while," he said Thursday. "Really, it's just going back there and trying to help the team win." -- Craig Merz

Seattle Kraken

Jaden Schwartz is expected to be out approximately six weeks because of an upper-body injury. The forward was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

"Not available today," Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Thursday prior to Seattle's 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. "We still have some further evaluation to do but he's not available [Thursday] and we will update it a little bit more. It's not a day-to-day situation we don't believe, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves."

Schwartz left a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday early in the third period. He had one shot on goal and was minus-1 in 9:33 of ice time.

Forward Marián Studenič made his Kraken debut Thursday and forward Max McCormick was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. Forward Andrew Poturalski was sent to the AHL.

"That's the nature of the game, he's a guy that is important to us but now we've got opportunity for somebody else and collectively the group has to fill in those holes and overcome his absence here for a little while," Hakstol said.

The Kraken, who have lost three straight games, next play at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. -- Dave McCarthy

Columbus Blue Jackets

Kent Johnson will play for the Blue Jackets against the Ottawa Senators on Friday, one day after he was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League.

The forward had three points (one goal, two assists) in eight NHL games before being assigned to the AHL on Nov. 3. He had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 10 AHL games.

"I'm super excited," Johnson said Friday. "It almost feels like the season opener again."

Johnson has played center and wing during his time in the NHL, and could start Friday at right wing on a line with left wing Johnny Gaudreau and center Boone Jenner.

"The big piece was touch the puck, playing hard minutes, heavy minutes, important moments, and he did that," coach Pascal Vincent said. "He's feeling good about himself so we're excited to have him back."

Columbus placed defenseman Damon Severson on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19. He sustained an oblique injury in a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers and is expected to be out six weeks. -- Craig Merz

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier is a possibility to play for the Devils against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCA, SN, TVAS).

The forward has missed seven games because of a lower-body injury. He skated Thursday but has yet to practice since being injured Nov. 14 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Devils didn't have a morning skate prior to their 4-3 overtime win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday or Friday.

"Timo is doing well," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "We'll see where he's at for [Friday]. I would say he's a possibility."

If Meier plays, it would be his first game against the Sharks, the team he spent his first seven NHL seasons with prior to being traded to the Devils on Feb. 26. -- Adam Kimelman