NHL Buzz: Chytil may not play again this season for Canucks

Vancouver Canucks

Filip Chytil may not play again this season because of lingering symptoms from a concussion the Canucks forward sustained on a hit into the boards March 15.

Chytil, who was centering the Canucks' second line after being acquired from the New York Rangers on Jan. 31 as part of the trade for forward J.T. Miller, hasn’t played since getting hit from behind by Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson in the third period of a 6-2 win.

Chytil has skated on his own in the 2 1/2 weeks since leaving that game, but with mixed results, according to Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet.

“Good days and bad days he's had,” Tocchet said after practice Tuesday. “He'd go out and skate, felt good, the next day not as good. So, to be honest with you guys, does he play this year? Maybe the odds are against it. You don't want to put a guy in that type of position but when a guy has good days and bad days, obviously, you're not going to play the guy.”

Chytil also missed time due to head injuries while with the Rangers, playing only 10 games in 2023-24. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games with the Canucks after having 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 41 games with New York this season.

Tocchet also updated the status of injured forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander, who were playing together on the top line before each was injured during a 5-3 loss at the Rangers on March 22, which resulted in them missing the final four of a six-game road trip.

Hoglander practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, but Pettersson wasn’t on the ice with the team and Tocchet said he remains day to day with an upper-body injury.

“He's skated I think once or twice, didn't skate that hard, a little bit of discomfort,” Tocchet said of Pettersson, who is third on the team with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games this season. “When a guy is day to day, you expect him to play, but I don't know the discomfort level, where it's going to go.”

Tocchet said Hoglander, who has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 66 games this season, is closer to returning. -- Kevin Woodley