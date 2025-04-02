Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Chytil may not play again this season for Canucks
McAvoy skates in regular jersey for Bruins; Hertl won’t return this week for Golden Knights
© Derek Cain/Getty Images
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Chytil may not play again this season because of lingering symptoms from a concussion the Canucks forward sustained on a hit into the boards March 15.
Chytil, who was centering the Canucks' second line after being acquired from the New York Rangers on Jan. 31 as part of the trade for forward J.T. Miller, hasn’t played since getting hit from behind by Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson in the third period of a 6-2 win.
Chytil has skated on his own in the 2 1/2 weeks since leaving that game, but with mixed results, according to Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet.
“Good days and bad days he's had,” Tocchet said after practice Tuesday. “He'd go out and skate, felt good, the next day not as good. So, to be honest with you guys, does he play this year? Maybe the odds are against it. You don't want to put a guy in that type of position but when a guy has good days and bad days, obviously, you're not going to play the guy.”
Chytil also missed time due to head injuries while with the Rangers, playing only 10 games in 2023-24. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in 15 games with the Canucks after having 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 41 games with New York this season.
Tocchet also updated the status of injured forwards Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander, who were playing together on the top line before each was injured during a 5-3 loss at the Rangers on March 22, which resulted in them missing the final four of a six-game road trip.
Hoglander practiced in a noncontact jersey Tuesday, but Pettersson wasn’t on the ice with the team and Tocchet said he remains day to day with an upper-body injury.
“He's skated I think once or twice, didn't skate that hard, a little bit of discomfort,” Tocchet said of Pettersson, who is third on the team with 45 points (15 goals, 30 assists) in 64 games this season. “When a guy is day to day, you expect him to play, but I don't know the discomfort level, where it's going to go.”
Tocchet said Hoglander, who has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 66 games this season, is closer to returning. -- Kevin Woodley
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy practiced in a regular jersey on Monday, although there still is no timeline for the defenseman's return.
McAvoy, who has not played since the 4 Nations Face-Off, sustained an injury to his right shoulder while playing for the United States against Finland on Feb. 13. He played against Canada on Feb. 15 before being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital with pain in his shoulder. He was diagnosed with an infection and a significant injury to his AC joint.
"We're going one day at a time, I think that's how I'm approaching it and how our staff is as well, just doing every day what we can to try and improve my shoulder," McAvoy said Monday.
When asked if it was more about pain or building strength, McAvoy said, "Both."
McAvoy, who joined the Bruins for a portion of their recent road trip, has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 50 games this season.
"He's out of the red (noncontact) jersey, he was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "Today (he) was able to start some initial contact with the group. We still have no timeline on his return yet."
Asked if he would return to play with Bostonunlikely to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Sacco said, "I think if he's ready and he's cleared to play, like any player, they want to get back in there."
The Bruins (30-36-9) are last in the Eastern Conference, 10 points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card. -- Amalie Benjamin
Vegas Golden Knights
Tomas Hertl will not return this week, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday.
The forward has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March. 23.
"Hertl won't be available this week, that's all I know," Cassidy said after practice. "We'll do our best to update you after that."
Hertl is second for the Golden Knights with 31 goals and is third with 59 points in 70 games this season. He has eight goals in his past 10 games.
Alex Pietrangelo is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. The defenseman was a late scratch for a 5-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on March 25 and did not play during the Golden Knights' three-game road trip, which ended Saturday.
Pietrangelo also did not play in Vegas’ 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, which ended a six-game winning streak. The Golden Knights (45-21-8) are first in the Pacific Division and have clinched a playoff berth. They are five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.
Vegas hosts the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN3).
"'Petro' was out with the group today," Cassidy said Monday. "... He's in a regular jersey, so he's close."
Goalie Ilya Samsonov is day to day because of a lower-body injury. He was a late scratch prior to a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Samsonov did not dress Tuesday.