Pang says Canucks in trouble, Hellebuyck under pressure on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

The Vancouver Canucks are in trouble and the pressure is now on Connor Hellebuyck.

Those are two takeaways from Darren Pang, who joins the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week to talk all things Stanley Cup Playoffs with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

Pang is heading to Nashville to be on the call for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference First Round between the Nashville Predators and Canucks on TBS and MAX in the United States. He said losing goalie Thatcher Demko to an undisclosed injury will be an issue for the Canucks.

Pang said he thinks the Canucks will use Demko's injury to rally around Casey DeSmith. He's not counting out the Pacific Division regular-season champions, but he calls the Predators one of the best "check-the-puck back" teams in the NHL and thinks they have a distinct advantage now, especially with the next two games at Bridgestone Arena.

Pang also believes the Colorado Avalanche have regained control of their series against the Winnipeg Jets largely because they have found a way to score 10 goals on 77 shots in two games against Hellebuyck, who might win the Vezina Trophy given to the best goalie in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev's bounce-back 28-save performance in a 5-2 victory in Game 2 is also a reason for the Avalanche to believe they're in control of the best-of-7 series, which is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Denver for Games 3 and 4.

Pang gives a full two-minute breakdown of Sergei Bobrovsky's incredible save on Matt Dumba in the Florida Panthers' 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of that series at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, one he called the best he's seen in the NHL this season. He discussed the Lightning and answers a question from Rosen on if we're seeing the end of an era of Tampa Bay hockey. Pang hopes that is not the case. The Panthers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke discuss the New York Islanders' and Washington Capitals' chances of getting back in their respective series. The Islanders are down 2-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes; the Capitals trail the New York Rangers 2-0.

They breakdown Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe's ability to be clutch, why the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be forthright about what is going on with forward William Nylander, the impact of captain Mark Stone's return to the Vegas Golden Knights and more.

Off the ice, Rosen and Roarke talk about the hiring of Lindy Ruff as new coach of the Buffalo Sabres and the firing of David Quinn, who on Wednesday became the former coach of the San Jose Sharks.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.