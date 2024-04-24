Pang says Canucks in trouble, Hellebuyck under pressure on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Turner Sports analyst cites loss of injured Demko, struggles of Jets goalie

DeSmith_McCarron

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Vancouver Canucks are in trouble and the pressure is now on Connor Hellebuyck.

Those are two takeaways from Darren Pang, who joins the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week to talk all things Stanley Cup Playoffs with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

Pang is heading to Nashville to be on the call for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference First Round between the Nashville Predators and Canucks on TBS and MAX in the United States. He said losing goalie Thatcher Demko to an undisclosed injury will be an issue for the Canucks.

Pang said he thinks the Canucks will use Demko's injury to rally around Casey DeSmith. He's not counting out the Pacific Division regular-season champions, but he calls the Predators one of the best "check-the-puck back" teams in the NHL and thinks they have a distinct advantage now, especially with the next two games at Bridgestone Arena.

Pang also believes the Colorado Avalanche have regained control of their series against the Winnipeg Jets largely because they have found a way to score 10 goals on 77 shots in two games against Hellebuyck, who might win the Vezina Trophy given to the best goalie in the NHL.

Alexandar Georgiev's bounce-back 28-save performance in a 5-2 victory in Game 2 is also a reason for the Avalanche to believe they're in control of the best-of-7 series, which is tied 1-1 as it shifts to Denver for Games 3 and 4.

Pang gives a full two-minute breakdown of Sergei Bobrovsky's incredible save on Matt Dumba in the Florida Panthers' 3-2 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of that series at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, one he called the best he's seen in the NHL this season. He discussed the Lightning and answers a question from Rosen on if we're seeing the end of an era of Tampa Bay hockey. Pang hopes that is not the case. The Panthers have a 2-0 lead in the series.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke discuss the New York Islanders' and Washington Capitals' chances of getting back in their respective series. The Islanders are down 2-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes; the Capitals trail the New York Rangers 2-0.

They breakdown Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe's ability to be clutch, why the Toronto Maple Leafs need to be forthright about what is going on with forward William Nylander, the impact of captain Mark Stone's return to the Vegas Golden Knights and more.

Off the ice, Rosen and Roarke talk about the hiring of Lindy Ruff as new coach of the Buffalo Sabres and the firing of David Quinn, who on Wednesday became the former coach of the San Jose Sharks.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

NHL @TheRink

Latest News

Voracek retires from NHL after 15 seasons with Flyers, Blue Jackets

Nylander out again for Maple Leafs in Game 3 with undisclosed injury

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Pesce likely out rest of 1st round for Hurricanes

Jets 'not satisfied' heading into Game 3 against Avalanche

Bobrovsky save 'fantastic' for growing game in Florida

Avalanche 'know where we stand' entering Game 3 against Jets

Shaver dies at 96, was radio voice for Minnesota North Stars

3 Keys: Kings at Oilers, Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Quinn fired as Sharks coach, no replacement named

Ducks likely to name captain prior to next season

Islanders staying mentally strong, 'heads are clear' ahead of Game 3 against Hurricanes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

3 Keys: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 3 of Eastern 1st Round

3 Keys: Golden Knights at Stars, Game 2 of Western 1st Round

Reinhart continuing to elevate Panthers in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Trocheck thriving in all facets for Rangers, off to fast start in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Sorokin to start for Islanders against Hurricanes in Game 3

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs