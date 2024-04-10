Stars TV broadcaster Reaugh joins 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Former goalie discusses contributions of Benn, Tanev; hosts also talk Eastern race

Daryl Reaugh At the rink podcast

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Dallas Stars have won 15 of 18 games to climb into first place in the Central Division. Daryl Reaugh joins the "NHL @TheRink" podcast, recorded Wednesday, to talk about how they've done it.

Reaugh, in his 27th season as a television broadcaster for the Stars, speaks with co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke in this week's episode about the Stars improvements on the defensive end and how they've successfully meshed their mix of youth and experience.

Reaugh, a former NHL goalie better known as "Razor," touches on forward Jamie Benn's surge with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in his past 18 games, and the impact his line with Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven is making for Dallas. He talks about coach Pete DeBoer's calm demeanor on the bench and his behind-the-scenes work that has made the Stars a Stanley Cup contender.

In addition, there's Reaugh discussing Chris Tanev's ability to move the puck and what he has brought since arriving in a trade Jan. 28. He also gives his views why Tanev's gregarious personality is perfect for the businesslike Stars.

Reaugh also talks about how the Stars stack up against the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke break down the Eastern Conference playoff race, discuss Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin's ability to get to 30 goals for an NHL-record 18 seasons, talk about the reasons why Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon should win the Hart Trophy, voted as the NHL's most valuable player to his team, and they have a few arguments along the way too, including one on if 100 assists or 70 goals is a more impressive feat in a single season.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

