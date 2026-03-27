NHL announces winners of Hockey Innovation Competition in Ontario

Kinetic floor tiles, arena smart app among those chosen

NHL_INNOVATION-COMP-2026_16x9

OTTAWA -- The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that students from three Ontario universities and colleges were named winners of the Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP at the event’s third edition, held Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa. 

Open to post-secondary students across Ontario, the competition challenged teams to pitch innovative, practical solutions to hockey infrastructure issues -- from aging community rinks and limited ice access to outdated facilities and a shortage of multi-use spaces. Participants were encouraged to develop ideas with clear implementation potential for the NHL, its Clubs, and community partners, with the goal of expanding access and supporting long-term growth of the sport in Canada. 

The following teams received scholarship grants, a VIP NHL ticket experience, and networking opportunities with the NHL, SAP, Ottawa Senators, and participating academic institutions.

THE CHANGEMAKER AWARD 

Presented to the team whose proposal demonstrated the highest level of feasibility and readiness for implementation, with a strong emphasis on realworld applicability, scalability, and impact. 

Every Step Counts 

Alexandra Cohen, Tyler Fisher, Emily Miasik, Mackenzie Nyusa, Lila Pringle 

Business Communications, Sport and Event Management (University of Guelph) 

  • This pitch uses innovative kinetic floor tiles in NHL arena entrances and Kids Zones to turn fan movement into renewable energy, delivering an interactive, sustainable game-day experience powered by real-time data.

*  *  * 

THE INNOVATOR AWARD 

Presented to the team whose concept demonstrated the most original, forwardthinking, and transformative approach, prioritizing creativity and ingenuity over feasibility. 

Reignite the Rink 

Sausha Goodhand, Elle Hebert, Airika Natyshak and Aryanna Pierson  

Advertising and Marketing Communications Management (St. Clair College) 

  • This proposal outlined a scalable retrofit solution that captures and reuses excess rink heat, integrates modular multiuse spaces, and connects communities through a digital app—reimagining aging arenas as sustainable, yearround hubs.

First-Line 

Jordan Bates  

Commerce (Queen’s University) 

  • This smart arena app leverages real-time AI and SAP analytics to optimize seating, concessions, navigation, and in-game engagement -- enhancing the fan experience while unlocking new revenue opportunities.

*  *  * 

The NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund was established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association.  Supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the IGF was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth.

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