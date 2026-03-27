NHL announces winners of Hockey Innovation Competition in Ontario

OTTAWA -- The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that students from three Ontario universities and colleges were named winners of the Hockey Innovation Competition presented by SAP at the event’s third edition, held Wednesday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Open to post-secondary students across Ontario, the competition challenged teams to pitch innovative, practical solutions to hockey infrastructure issues -- from aging community rinks and limited ice access to outdated facilities and a shortage of multi-use spaces. Participants were encouraged to develop ideas with clear implementation potential for the NHL, its Clubs, and community partners, with the goal of expanding access and supporting long-term growth of the sport in Canada.

The following teams received scholarship grants, a VIP NHL ticket experience, and networking opportunities with the NHL, SAP, Ottawa Senators, and participating academic institutions.