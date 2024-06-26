NHL announces rule changes for 2024-25 season

Coach’s challenge for puck out of play, face-off procedure following icing among adjustments

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today a series of rule changes for the 2024-25 season.

These rule changes were unanimously approved by the League’s Board of Governors, NHL General Managers and the NHL/NHLPA Competition Committee. NHL Hockey Operations will work on the precise Rule Book language over the coming weeks.

Following is an overview of the changes:

Rule 38.2 (Situations Subject to Coach’s Challenge)

A coach’s challenge now will be permitted to take down a penalty for puck out of play. This only will apply to delay of game penalties when the puck is determined to have deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, and not on a judgment call on how the puck left the defensive zone (e.g., batted pucks or if the puck was shot out from the defensive zone). In the event of a failed challenge, another two-minute minor penalty will be assessed (in addition to the existing delay of game penalty).

Rule 63.8 (Line Change Following Dislodged Net)

There will be an adjustment to Rule 63.8 so that the defensive team cannot make a line change in the event its goaltender accidentally dislodges the net (old language applied just to skater).

Rule 76.4 (Face-Off Procedure – Centers)

Following an icing, the offensive center also now will receive one warning (same as the defensive player) for a face-off violation.

Rule 75.3 (Unsportsmanlike Conduct – Player Sitting on Boards)

The referee now will provide the offending team (coach and players) with one warning regarding players sitting on the boards (and will so advise the other team). After one warning in a game, the team precipitating the warning will be issued a bench minor penalty for future violations.

